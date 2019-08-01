WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Super-Jumper-Recalls-Trampolines-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Super Jumper Trampolines

Hazard: The welds on the metal railings (legs) can fail, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines' welded joints.

Consumer Contact:

Super Jumper toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@superjumperinc.com or online at www.superjumperinc.com and click on the "Recall" link for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 23,000 (In addition, 860 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines' mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

Incidents/Injuries: Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries.

Sold At: Online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019 for between $200 and $400.

Importer: Super Jumper Inc., of South San Francisco, Calif.

Distributor: Super Jumper Inc., of South San Francisco, Calif.

Manufacturer: Transasia Sporting Goods Manufactory Co., of China

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's recall release is at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70497r-eng.php

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-179

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

