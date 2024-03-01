Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.





S&P 500 constituent Intuit Inc. (NASD:INTU) will replace Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) in the S&P 100. Exelon is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Exelon will remain in the S&P 500.





S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Cytokinetics Inc. (NASD: CYTK) and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) will replace Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Calix and Medical Properties Trust will replace Cytokinetics and Applied Industrial Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.





Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY), Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL), Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX), BGC Group Inc. (NASD: BGC), BlackLine Inc. (NASD:BL), Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASD: MGEE) will replace America's Car Mart Inc (NASD: CRMT), TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI), Forrester Research Inc. (NASD: FORR), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS), Digital Turbine Inc (NASD: APPS), Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASD: CCSI) and iRobot Corp. (NASD: IRBT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Mar. 18, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Super Micro Computer SMCI Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Deckers Outdoor DECK Consumer Discretionary Mar. 18, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Whirlpool WHR Consumer Discretionary Mar. 18, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Zions Bancorporation ZION Financials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P 100 Addition Intuit INTU Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P 100 Deletion Exelon EXC Utilities Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Whirlpool WHR Consumer Discretionary Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Cytokinetics CYTK Health Care Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Applied Industrial Technologies AIT Industrials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Zions Bancorporation ZION Financials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Super Micro Computer SMCI Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Deckers Outdoor DECK Consumer Discretionary Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Calix CALX Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Medical Properties Trust MPW Real Estate Mar.18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Calix CALX Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Medical Properties Trust MPW Real Estate Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY Energy Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Air Lease AL Industrials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Box BOX Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition BGC Partners BGC Financials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition BlackLine BL Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Arch Resources ARCH Materials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition MGE Energy MGEE Utilities Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cytokinetics CYTK Health Care Mar.18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Applied Industrial Technologies AIT Industrials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion America's Car Mart CRMT Consumer Discretionary Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion TrueBlue TBI Industrials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Forrester Research FORR Industrials Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Oil States International OIS Energy Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Digital Turbine APPS Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI Information Technology Mar. 18, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion iRobot IRBT Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices