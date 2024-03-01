Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
01 Mar, 2024, 18:47 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.
- S&P 500 constituent Intuit Inc. (NASD:INTU) will replace Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) in the S&P 100. Exelon is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Exelon will remain in the S&P 500.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Cytokinetics Inc. (NASD: CYTK) and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) will replace Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Calix and Medical Properties Trust will replace Cytokinetics and Applied Industrial Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY), Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL), Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX), BGC Group Inc. (NASD: BGC), BlackLine Inc. (NASD:BL), Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASD: MGEE) will replace America's Car Mart Inc (NASD: CRMT), TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI), Forrester Research Inc. (NASD: FORR), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS), Digital Turbine Inc (NASD: APPS), Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASD: CCSI) and iRobot Corp. (NASD: IRBT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Super Micro Computer
|
SMCI
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Deckers Outdoor
|
DECK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Whirlpool
|
WHR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Zions Bancorporation
|
ZION
|
Financials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Intuit
|
INTU
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Exelon
|
EXC
|
Utilities
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Whirlpool
|
WHR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Cytokinetics
|
CYTK
|
Health Care
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Applied Industrial Technologies
|
AIT
|
Industrials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Zions Bancorporation
|
ZION
|
Financials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Super Micro Computer
|
SMCI
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Deckers Outdoor
|
DECK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Calix
|
CALX
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Medical Properties Trust
|
MPW
|
Real Estate
|
Mar.18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Calix
|
CALX
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Medical Properties Trust
|
MPW
|
Real Estate
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Magnolia Oil & Gas
|
MGY
|
Energy
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Air Lease
|
AL
|
Industrials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Box
|
BOX
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
BGC Partners
|
BGC
|
Financials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
BlackLine
|
BL
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Arch Resources
|
ARCH
|
Materials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
MGE Energy
|
MGEE
|
Utilities
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cytokinetics
|
CYTK
|
Health Care
|
Mar.18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Applied Industrial Technologies
|
AIT
|
Industrials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
America's Car Mart
|
CRMT
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
TrueBlue
|
TBI
|
Industrials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Forrester Research
|
FORR
|
Industrials
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Oil States International
|
OIS
|
Energy
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Digital Turbine
|
APPS
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Consensus Cloud Solutions
|
CCSI
|
Information Technology
|
Mar. 18, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
iRobot
|
IRBT
|
Consumer Discretionary
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
