SUPER73® EXPANDS LEADERSHIP AND SALES TEAM WITH TWO STRATEGIC HIRES AS GLOBAL DEMAND GROWS

Tapping Industry Veterans, SUPER73® Strengthens its Sales Organization By Hiring Todd Schmidt as Director of Global Sales and Seth Holmes as Wholesale Manager to Scale its Global Dealer Network

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bikes, announced the expansion of its sales team with the addition of two strategic hires, reinforcing its commitment to expanding and strengthening dealer relationships as demand for its lineup of electric bikes accelerates globally. These strategic hires underscore the company's dedication to supporting its partners and reaching new customers worldwide. The new sales team members include Todd Schmidt as Director of Global Sales and Seth Holmes as Wholesale Manager.

SUPER73® expands leadership and sales team as global demand grows. The sales team consists of Todd Schmidt (left), Seth Holmes (center) and Andrea Riojas (right).

"This is an incredibly exciting time for SUPER73 as we embark on an ambitious journey to elevate our presence and service capabilities like never before," said Travis Erwin, CEO of SUPER73. "With our new sales leaders at the helm, we are poised to dramatically enhance our dealer network and service footprint, bringing the unique SUPER73 experience closer to more riders and paving the way for unprecedented growth."

As several industry competitors shift toward consolidation, SUPER73 is leaning into a dealer-first approach, investing in experienced sales leadership to support its ever-evolving international network, deepening partnerships with retailers, and ensuring long-term sustainable growth across core and emerging markets.

Joining SUPER73 as Director of Global Sales, Todd Schmidt will be focusing on broadening the company's footprint and distribution in the US, Asia, and Europe. Schmidt will be instrumental in developing and executing strategies that elevate SUPER73's presence across diverse global territories, fostering robust relationships with existing and prospective dealers. Prior to joining SUPER73, Todd spent the greater part of his career working for companies in the bicycle industry such as Quality Bicycle Products, Wheel & Sprocket and Hayes Bicycle Group, where he held the role as Global Director of Sales. In his role at Hayes Bicycle Group, Schmidt led revenue growth from $26 million to more than $60 million in global Aftermarket and OEM channels in a four-year period. Additionally, he built a global Aftermarket business unit from start-up to deliver $10 million in revenue growth in a three-year period. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the realm of dealer relationships globally, and will be instrumental in amplifying sales operations on a worldwide scale.

"I'm thrilled to join the SUPER73 team as Director of Global Sales at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Schmidt. "Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to build and scale high-performing sales organizations across diverse international markets, and I'm excited to bring that experience here. I'm looking forward to working closely with the team to expand our global footprint, deepen our customer relationships, and translate our collective expertise into meaningful, sustained growth."

In parallel, SUPER73 has brought on Seth Holmes as Wholesale Manager, a role dedicated to national expansion. This role will concentrate on significantly increasing the company's dealer and service footprint within key domestic markets. By growing the number of accessible sales and service points, SUPER73 aims to enhance customer experience and provide greater support for its growing community. Prior to joining the SUPER73 team, Holmes held the role of Senior Category Manager at The Pro's Closet, where he managed more than 30 key vendor accounts, growing category sales from $100,000 to $15 million from 2020-2024 through strategic vendor onboarding, pricing and assortment expansion. Following his time at The Pro's Closet, Holmes was a Senior Category Buyer at The Feed where he managed a portfolio of over 100 wholesale accounts across supplements and outdoor gear, achieving 70 percent year-over-year category growth by prioritizing high-growth sales opportunities.

Finally, Andrea Riojas will continue her role focusing on domestic B2B and owned retail initiatives, as well as expanding SUPER73's owned retail network in the US to continue supporting rep groups across the US. With previous experience at TravisMathew as Wholesale Support and Retail Store Manager, she is poised and well positioned to support SUPER73's retail efforts.

These additions to the sales team are a direct response to the brand's rapid growth and reflect SUPER73's proactive approach to scaling its operations. The company remains committed to building a robust and responsible dealer network that can effectively meet the evolving needs of its customers and support its continued global expansion.

For more information on SUPER73's entire line of world-class e-bikes and accessories please visit SUPER73.com and follow along on Instagram® and YouTube®.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

SOURCE SUPER73