SUPERCHARGED® CEO & Billboard Charting Artist, Kwanza Jones, Released Two New Summer Anthems, Empowering Fans To "Live Their Best Life"

News provided by

SUPERCHARGED

29 Jun, 2023, 06:03 ET

Kwanza Jones Unleashes the Power of Music with Two New Tracks: "Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)" and "Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)"

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist and CEO, Kwanza Jones, releases 2 new tracks titled, "Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)" and "Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)," encouraging fans to unlock their full potential and live a life of passion and purpose.

Listen to "Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)" || "Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)"

Continue Reading
SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music releases: “Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)”
SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music releases: “Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)”
SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music releases: “Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)”
SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music releases: “Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)”

Jones' new releases seamlessly blend invigorating beats with introspective lyrics. They empower listeners to live their best lives and serve as an anthem for those seeking to harness their full potential.

Her latest tracks were released through Jones' company, SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a lifestyle and motivational media organization.  

SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones is a media and personal development brand that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community. The impact organization creates songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community.

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED

Also from this source

SUPERCHARGED History Is Made As Two New Dormitories Are Named After Black & Latino Donors For The First Time in Princeton University's 275-Year History.

Billboard Charting Dance Music Artist Kwanza Jones Surprises Fans With New Track on "We Buildin' (Reggaeton Mix)"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.