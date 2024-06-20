SUPERCHARGED® CEO Kwanza Jones' Premier Sponsorship Helps To Catalyze Success at The Apollo Spring Benefit With Over $3 Million Raised

Acclaimed artist, philanthropist, & high-impact investor, Kwanza Jones, presents Legacy Award to Babyface alongside Fat Joe.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acclaimed artist and SUPERCHARGED CEO, Kwanza Jones at the helm as the Premier Sponsor, The Apollo Theater's 90th anniversary for their annual Winter/Spring Benefit Concert achieved a remarkable milestone, raising over $3 million. Hers and her partner, José E. Feliciano's contribution through the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative played a crucial role in this achievement, highlighting her ongoing commitment to The Apollo's cultural and educational initiatives.

Kwanza Jones, Babyface, and Fat Joe At The Apollo 2024 Spring Benefit

Speaking about her continued support, Jones said, "For me, culture is a conversation. Supporting the Apollo Theater during its 90th anniversary is a way of saying 'thank you' to a space and place that created, and continues to create, opportunities for a diversity of voices to be heard, and conversations to continue. And, in the hearing and sharing, there can be learning and growth."

This year's event held a special place in her heart, as her father, who passed away at the age of 97, was a lifelong supporter of The Apollo. "My father instilled in me a sense of civic responsibility," Jones reflected. "The Apollo was an organization he supported as he was good friends with Percy Sutton and Charles Rangel."

In the 90s, she performed at The Apollo's Amateur Night and won, a milestone in her career. Jones described her Amateur Night performance as transformative: "Performing at The Apollo was about empowering myself to be comfortable with the unknown. To step onto a stage, and beyond facing the audience, to face myself, my fears, my insecurities. Regardless of the outcome, the lesson was in the learning."

Her ties to The Apollo have deepened over the years, culminating in her current role on The Apollo's Board of Directors. During the 2024 Winter/Spring Benefit, Jones, alongside renowned rapper Fat Joe, presented the Legacy Award to iconic Babyface. This moment marked a full-circle journey for Jones, from visiting The Apollo with her father to winning Amateur Night, joining the board, and now honoring a music legend.

Kwanza Jones' grand vision extends beyond the stage. With a goal of boosting a billion lives through culture, community, and capital, she remains dedicated to making a significant impact. The Apollo's Spring Benefit aligns perfectly with this mission, as proceeds support vital performing arts, education, and community initiatives.

The Apollo Theater remains a cornerstone of cultural and artistic excellence, and with supporters like Kwanza Jones, its legacy continues to flourish.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is on a mission to boost a billion lives through culture, community, and capital. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones•Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $165 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends™ Community .

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED