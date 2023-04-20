Supercharging Process Intelligence: Skan and mindzie Announce Revolutionary Integration to Combine Process and Task Mining

~ The integration of mindzie and Skan will provide companies new insights into how to improve operations throughout their organizations ~

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of Process Mining and Business Process Optimization software, and Skan.ai ("Skan"), a provider of Process Intelligence and Task Mining, today announced a new partnership to bring together their industry-leading technologies providing businesses a new level of Process Intelligence.

The combination of industry-leading Process Mining and Process Intelligence provides enterprises with unmatched transparency into business workflows to understand the bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and other challenges negatively affecting their operations. Integrating the two technologies provides insights into business processes at both the system level as well as the user level in one seamless process flow, allowing companies to take action and drive tangible cost and operational savings for the business.

As part of this new partnership, the companies will also engage in joint go-to-market efforts to further evangelize the benefits of the integrated platforms.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Skan," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of Skan's AI-driven Process Intelligence and mindzie's industry-leading low-code Process Mining platform provides executives the complete picture of how their organizations actually work and where the opportunities exist to drive real operational and working capital improvements."

"We are thrilled to partner with mindzie to provide expanded capabilities for customers. Bringing together our industry-leading technologies provides new possibilities. It allows us to augment our observation driven user-centric process view with system-centric process view, bringing a new dimension to our process intelligence data model," said Manish Garg, Skan's Co-founder and CPO.

To learn more please visit https://mindzie.com/ and https://www.skan.ai

About Skan

Skan helps organizations improve operations across the enterprise through the power of AI-driven computer vision. Skan's continuously observes work as it happens and captures the true nuance of business processes. Our secure and privacy-first platform is quick to install, requires zero integration, and has zero disruptions and operates at scale. Skan is a global organization headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with employee centers across the globe.

About mindzie

mindzie is a North American based leader in process mining and business process improvement. Its low-code process mining platform, the mindzie studio, enables businesses and users of all levels to gain valuable insights into ways to improve their operations. With out-of-the-box system connectors, analysis templates, root cause identification, and Predictive AI; mindzie enables businesses to quickly go from interest to insight. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.

SOURCE Skan