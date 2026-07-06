SuperCom wins New Electric Monitoring Contract in Michigan Expanding U.S. Presence into 18th New State

Full Displacement of over 10-year incumbent

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract in the state of Michigan. This new county-level contract with the county's pre-trial and work release division utilizes SuperCom's proprietary PureOne GPS technology to support the agency's offender supervision program. The project marks SuperCom's entry into Michigan, representing the Company's 18th new U.S. state since mid-2024, displacing the over 10-year incumbent EM technology provider.

The contract was awarded to SuperCom following a comprehensive demonstration and 2-week live evaluation process where the Company's technology was evaluated against existing solutions. SuperCom exhibited the strength of its proprietary PureOne GPS platform. The Company's proven track record of successful deployments across other counties helped secure the win. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue customer base. Training and deployment for this project is expected to begin in the upcoming month.

"We are pleased to enter Michigan through a direct win with a new county customer, where our PureOne GPS technology was selected following a comprehensive demonstration and a two-week live evaluation against existing systems," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "The agency's decision to fully displace an incumbent provider of more than a decade reflects the strength of our proprietary PureSecurity platform as well as our proven track record across numerous county deployments."

"Michigan is our 18th new U.S. state since mid-2024. Over this period, we have secured more than 40 new contracts and established 17 new service provider partnerships across the country," Trabelsi added. "Each of these agreements follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, steadily broadening our recurring revenue customer base. Backed by trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $10.3 million, we maintain the financial and operational foundation to support our continued expansion across both the U.S. and Europe. Each new deployment strengthens our customer references and improves our competitive positioning for additional local and national opportunities," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom