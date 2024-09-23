SuperCom Wins New National Domestic Violence Electronic Monitoring Contract in European Country

Reinforcing SuperCom's Leadership in Europe's National Domestic Violence Monitoring Programs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today it has secured a new three-year national contract with the government of a European country to deploy its PureSecurity domestic violence (DV) monitoring solution. This marks SuperCom's continued expansion in Europe, where it has already deployed a substantial number of units, outpacing its competitors and solidifying its position as a leader in domestic violence monitoring solutions. The new contract represents a significant step in enhancing domestic violence prevention and intervention capabilities in this EU region.

"We are honored to collaborate with this EU country to support their initiatives in addressing domestic violence through advanced monitoring solutions," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Winning our fifth national domestic violence contract in Europe is a testament to the trust governments place in our technology and our commitment to enhancing public safety. Our DV monitoring solution offers real-time tracking, communication, and security, providing authorities with a powerful tool to improve the protection of vulnerable individuals and promote offender accountability," Ordan added.

"Our ongoing success across Europe demonstrates the effectiveness of our PureSecurity Suite and our ability to adapt our technology to meet the unique needs of each client. We remain committed to driving innovation in electronic monitoring, focusing on robust, scalable solutions that make a tangible difference in public safety and domestic violence prevention." Ordan concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom