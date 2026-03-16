Creates New C-Suite Role to Advance Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, Scalable Operating Rhythms and High-Performance Culture for the Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supergoop!, the brand changing the way people think about sunscreen, today announced the appointment of Alana Kwarta as its first-ever Chief Human Resources Officer, effective March 16, 2026. The creation of this new C-suite role reflects the company's next phase of growth and its commitment to investing in talent, leadership and organizational effectiveness as strategic drivers of long-term performance. As Supergoop! scales its business, expands capabilities and navigates increasing organizational complexity, the company is evolving its People function from a traditional support model to an enterprise-level strategic partner. In this newly created role, Ms. Kwarta will work in partnership with the Executive Leadership Team to help shape organizational design, build scalable operating rhythms, and lead company-wide change with both speed and care.

Supergoop! Appoints Alana Kwarta as First Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Kwarta joins the company with more than two decades of experience shaping people and culture strategies at some of the beauty industry's most influential global organizations, including L'Oréal and CHANEL. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the L'Oréal USA Dermatological Beauty Division, overseeing the people strategy for a portfolio of global brands including CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, SkinCeuticals and skinbetter science. In that role, she guided the division through a period of accelerated growth and organizational transformation while strengthening leadership pipelines and the infrastructure needed to support high-performing teams at scale.

At Supergoop!, Ms. Kwarta will lead the company's people and culture agenda with a focus on organizational design, talent planning and enterprise change leadership. She will also help establish stronger company-wide mechanisms, reinforcing a high-performance culture that can scale with the business.

"As Supergoop! enters a new phase of scale, we need an enterprise-level people leader who can help us build the organization for where we are going, not just where we have been," said Melis del Rey, Chief Executive Officer of Supergoop!. "Creating our first Chief Human Resources Officer role reflects our belief that talent and culture are true competitive advantages. Alana brings deep experience building high-performing organizations, shaping leadership teams and guiding transformation in times of growth and change. She will be a critical partner to me and to our Executive Leadership Team as we strengthen the systems, leadership model and operating rhythms needed to support Supergoop!'s next chapter."

"I'm thrilled to join Supergoop! at such a pivotal moment," said Ms. Kwarta. "The brand has strong momentum, a powerful mission and a clear opportunity ahead. I've long believed that the strongest organizations are intentional about how they grow, build cultures, capabilities and ways of working that empower people to perform at their best. I'm excited to partner with Melis and the leadership team to help scale the organization in a way that supports both performance and purpose."

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, making sunscreen a priority for everyone to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) in order to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin—wear SPF! For more information, visit www.supergoop.com.

SOURCE Supergoop!