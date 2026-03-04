Supergoop!, PGA TOUR Announce Multi-year Partnership

Supergoop! named Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, Justin Rose joins as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and Supergoop!, the SPF-first skincare brand known for feel-good, high performance sunscreen formulas designed for everyday wear, announced today a multi-year partnership naming the brand as the Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The partnership unites two brands rooted in performance as they connect with millions of fans both on the course and in the stands.

Supergoop! is named the Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions and welcomes 13-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Rose as brand ambassador.

The agreement, which runs through 2030, will see Supergoop! activate across the PGA TOUR landscape, including on PGA TOUR digital and social platforms, with the partnership underscoring the importance of effortless, high-performance sun protection as part of every player and fan's routine. Fans can experience Supergoop! products at select TPC Network Properties, PGA TOUR Tournament Fan Shops and at key events throughout the PGA TOUR season through Supergoop!'s Reapplication Station, which makes its debut at the PGA TOUR's flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship presented by Proud Partners Morgan Stanley, Comcast Business and Optum, March 10-15, 2026, at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

"Many PGA TOUR players have turned to Supergoop! to protect them on the course, and we are pleased to further introduce their beloved products to our fans through this new partnership," said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "Whether fans are watching the best players compete or stepping onto the course themselves, sun protection is a key aspect of our sport, and the PGA TOUR is proud to partner with Supergoop! to ensure all of our fans are protected."

"This partnership brings our mission to life on one of the world's most visible outdoor stages," said Melis del Rey, CEO of Supergoop!. "Golf is a sport defined by extended time spent outdoors and a strong focus on performance, which mirrors how we believe SPF should show up in people's everyday lives. We're excited to support PGA TOUR players and fans with sweat-resistant and convenient SPF that feels incredible and performs wherever the day takes them."

As part of the partnership, Supergoop! also welcomes 13-time PGA TOUR winner and fan favorite Justin Rose as brand ambassador. Rose's use of Supergoop! sunscreen will be featured in digital and social content throughout the PGA TOUR season, highlighting how he seamlessly integrates the brand into his daily routine while inspiring fans to make SPF a natural part of their own, both on and off the course. The collaboration reinforces sun protection as an essential part of performance preparation.

"I'm excited to partner with Supergoop!, a brand that prioritizes sun protection and performance. Spending hours on the course means sun protection is nonnegotiable for me," said Rose. "These products fit seamlessly into my routine—they feel great on my skin and perform when I need them most."

Fans can also discover and experience Supergoop! products online at supergoop.com. Additional content and behind-the-scenes moments from the partnership will be shared across Supergoop! and PGA TOUR social channels throughout the year.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions events on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. PGA TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR operates PGA TOUR Studios–a state-of-the-art production studio redefining golf content for fans worldwide—and has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel, with video streaming service on ESPN+ and additional coverage on multiple Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels. Internationally, the PGA TOUR Studios-produced World Feed is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR at PGATOUR.COM, on the app and in multiple languages across their favorite social media pages.

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, making sunscreen a priority for everyone to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) in order to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin—wear SPF! For more information, visit www.supergoop.com .

SOURCE Supergoop!