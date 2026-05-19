Supergoop! Launches Dedicated U.S. Storefront in Amazon Premium Beauty, Timed to Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Elevating how consumers discover and shop sun protection as Supergoop! advances its mission to make sun protection an everyday habit

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supergoop!, the brand changing the way people think about sunscreen, today announces the launch of its dedicated U.S. storefront within Amazon Premium Beauty. The move marks a significant step in how the brand shows up on Amazon—offering a more seamless, brand-led shopping experience while advancing its mission to transform sunscreen into an everyday essential.

Courtesy of Supergoop!

Timed to Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the launch reinforces Supergoop!'s broader purpose: to make SPF a daily habit through education, innovation, and accessibility. With 1 in 5 Americans expected to develop skin cancer by the age of 70, the brand continues to champion sunscreen as an essential, year-round step in maintaining overall skin health. Through high-performance formulas that enhance skin's natural glow while helping to protect against UV damage, Supergoop! is redefining suncare as an everyday skincare essential for all skin types, tones, and ages.

With its presence in Amazon Premium Beauty, Supergoop! is taking greater ownership of how the brand is discovered and experienced on Amazon—unlocking new opportunities for education, storytelling, and personalized product discovery. Through its dedicated brand store, consumers can more easily explore the assortment, navigate products aligned to their skincare needs, and find SPF formulas that fit seamlessly into their daily routines.

"Since day one, Supergoop!'s goal has been to get sunscreen out of the beach bag and into everyday life," said Katie Glowski, SVP/GM North America Sales at Supergoop!. "Our expansion within Amazon's Premium Beauty destination marks an important next step—elevating how consumers discover and shop our SPF-first skincare, while delivering a more seamless, curated, and accessible brand experience."

The Supergoop! storefront in Amazon Premium Beauty features a range of best-selling products, including cult favorites recognized by the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation:

"We're thrilled to welcome Supergoop! into Amazon Premium Beauty with a dedicated storefront that brings their innovative approach to sun protection directly to our customers," said Camille Nordby, Premium Beauty Category Leader, Amazon U.S. Stores. "Supergoop! has transformed how people think about SPF, making it an essential part of daily skincare rather than a seasonal afterthought. Their commitment to education and accessibility aligns perfectly with our mission to help customers discover and shop premium beauty brands with ease and confidence."

The assortment also includes a range of formats—from skin tints to sticks—available with fast, free shipping for Prime members.

To support the launch, Supergoop! will activate across key cultural and commerce moments, including social giveaways and an immersive presence with the U.S. SailGP Team at the Rolex SailGP Championship on May 30 in collaboration with Amazon.

To learn more about the Supergoop! storefront in Amazon Premium Beauty, visit www.amazon.com/supergoop

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, making sunscreen a priority for everyone to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) in order to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin—wear SPF! For more information, visit www.supergoop.com.

Citations

* The Skin Cancer Foundation

** Supergoop!

*** Supergoop!

SOURCE Supergoop!