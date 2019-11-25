Superior HealthPlan Addresses Social Isolation And Loneliness To Help Educate Members

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 42 million people in the U.S. are reported to experience serious loneliness, which can negatively impact health. Loneliness, and the subsequent mental and physical effects, are vast and devastating to youth and elderly alike. Social connection is a fundamental basic need that helps improve a person's wellbeing. Superior HealthPlan is helping stop the stigma associated with isolation by encouraging members to take action if they or a family member is struggling with loneliness and their mental health, ensuring they understand they are not alone and there are resources available to them.

As part of Superior's efforts to support members who may be experiencing negative effects of loneliness, members will receive tips for warding off feelings of isolation and are assessed by Superior staff to determine if they need help beyond basic healthcare. The goal is to help them determine if they, or a loved one, may need to make some lifestyle changes to avoid the negative side effects loneliness can cause.

Both physical and mental health are at stake when it comes to loneliness. Depression, stress, and anxiety are just some of the side effects that can impact overall health. The AARP Foundation's Connect2Affect initiative equates the health risks of prolonged isolation with smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Additional research shows that loneliness and social isolation are twice as harmful to physical and mental health as obesity. Addressing this issue gives Superior an opportunity to encourage members to reach out and utilize local resources if they need help overcoming loneliness or assisting a family member.

Superior HealthPlan has been providing healthcare services to Texas communities since 1999. The health plan currently serves more than 1.3 million members in all 254 Texas counties.

