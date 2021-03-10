Superior HealthPlan and the Centene Institute for Advanced Health Education™ Launch Vaping Prevention Competition for Texas Students

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-cigarette use among middle and high school students in the U.S. increased 900% between 2011 and 2015. Additionally, a 2019 report showed more than 5 million U.S. youth used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. This is why Superior HealthPlan is excited to announce a new vaping prevention competition for Texas students.

Superior is supporting the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention, a curriculum and contest for adolescents ages 14 through 19, to raise awareness about vaping, e-cigarette use and prevention. Students will learn about the dangers of vaping and take action by developing a 30 to 60-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) video.

"Vaping and e-cigarette use has dramatically increased among middle and high school students across the country," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "The Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention will help empower students to share the dangers of vaping and become part of the solution."

The potential positive impact of this national program could make a difference in the lives of young Texans. If a winner is selected from the state, their prize will go to a non-profit of their choosing. All participants are also eligible for up to 10 hours of community service. The deadline for students to submit a PSA video is April 16, 2021.

For more information on the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention, visit https://www.centeneinstituteaward.com/vapingprevention.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,200 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

