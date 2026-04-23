Superior HealthPlan Employees Contributed More Than 3,000 Volunteer Hours Across Texas Communities in 2025

Employees supported 128 organizations focused on education, food security, and housing needs.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene (NYSE: CNC), announced today that its employees volunteered a total of 3,098 hours with 128 non-profits across the state in 2025. In addition to donating their time, employees also contributed more than $130,000 in donations, including $14,000 to support recovery efforts following the devastating July 2025 floods in Central Texas.

Superior HealthPlan employees volunteered for more than 3,000 hours in 2025 to support Texas communities.

"Serving Texans in need has been central to Superior HealthPlan's mission since 1999," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mitch Wasden. "Volunteering more than 3,000 hours represents more than just time; it demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthening the communities where we all live and work. I'm proud to work alongside so many people who are dedicated to supporting their neighbors in need."

Each year, hundreds of Superior employees give back through volunteering and charitable giving, supported by employee benefits, including:

Volunteer Time: All full-time employees receive eight hours of paid time off (PTO) each year to advance the mission of non-profit organizations important to them.

All full-time employees receive eight hours of paid time off (PTO) each year to advance the mission of non-profit organizations important to them. Employee Volunteer Platform : Launched in 2024, this resource connects employees with tools to find company-promoted service opportunities and donate directly to non-profits.

: Launched in 2024, this resource connects employees with tools to find company-promoted service opportunities and donate directly to non-profits. Crisis Time-Off: In times of a declared state of emergency, Superior offers paid time off for employees to participate in a program designed to support critical community needs.

In times of a declared state of emergency, Superior offers paid time off for employees to participate in a program designed to support critical community needs. Company-Matched Donations: In 2026, in partnership with The Centene Foundation, the company announced increased donation matching of up to $1,000 per employee each year.

To learn more about Superior's local involvement, read the Superior HealthPlan 2025 Community Investment Report.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan