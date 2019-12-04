Superior HealthPlan Celebrates 20 Years of Putting Members First

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan is commemorating an important milestone in 2019, celebrating 20 years of delivering quality health care to Texans. From serving 3,400 members in El Paso on December 1, 1999, Superior has steadily grown into a statewide leader in managed care, now offering eight unique products to more than 1.3 million members.

"We're proud of the health care we've been able to provide for the past 20 years to so many people across Texas," said Mark Sanders, Superior President and CEO. "By offering individualized care, providing whole health and staying active in the communities in which we serve, our company has continued our commitment to put our members' needs first."

In each of the past five years, Superior has been among the top-rated Medicaid plans in the state, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings. At the same time, Superior's focus has gone beyond healthcare. For example, Superior annually provides dozens of grants and sponsorships to community-based organizations, while helping to provide health education and additional services to further support our members at more than 3,000 events across Texas throughout the year.

Grants include funding for Ronald McDonald House Charities in San Antonio, which helps support operations for a short-term residential facility for families while their children are treated for life-threatening illnesses. Superior also supported the Oiler Athletic Booster Club in McAllen, which paved the way for parents to earn certification in CPR and first aid as well as build a storage facility for equipment so that more children can participate in healthy activities. And each year, Superior sponsors a handful of back-to-school events across Texas, providing thousands of free backpacks and supplies to help alleviate the costs associated with the school year.

In partnership with Texas Health and Human Services (HHS), Superior provides health care to individuals who are underserved in all 254 Texas counties. This includes becoming the first managed organization in the country offering coverage to children and youth in foster care through STAR Health, a program successfully managed by Superior since 2008. Additionally, Superior offers STAR, CHIP, CHIP Perinate, STAR+PLUS and STAR Kids. The company also delivers health care through Medicare, STAR+PLUS Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

"Since we began 20 years ago, we've served more than 5.3 million total members across the state," said Sanders. "One of the primary reasons we've been able to impact so many people is a commitment from our employees to operate with integrity, accountability, innovation and passionate customer service. It's through these values we will continue to fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of the community, one person at a time."

To learn more about Superior, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/membersfirst.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

