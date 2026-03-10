Superior HealthPlan Names Cute Pediatrics as First Rio Grande Valley Provider to Earn Foster Care Distinction

Superior HealthPlan now has 14 Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a Centene company (NYSE: CNC), has designated Cute Pediatrics as the 14th provider in Texas to be named a Foster Care Center of Excellence. With locations in Brownsville and Harlingen, this is the first provider in the Rio Grande Valley to earn the distinction for providing quality program initiatives that support the foster care community.

"Children and youth in foster care depend on access to comprehensive healthcare services for the care and support they need," said Dr. Susan Mills, Sr. Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Operations at Superior. "Cute Pediatrics has been serving patients in the Rio Grande Valley for many years, and we're so proud to welcome them to our growing list of providers that are Foster Care Centers of Excellence."

Launched in 2017, Superior's Foster Care Center of Excellence program is designed to raise the level of care received by foster care members in the STAR Health Medicaid program. To qualify, providers must meet more than 30 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes, and staff requirements.

"At Cute Pediatrics, our compassionate, family-centered approach ensures that every child receives exceptional care focused on health, happiness, and long-term well-being," said Dr. Syed K. Shah, MD, Board-Certified Pediatrician and Neonatologist. "We're proud of this designation from Superior HealthPlan, which reinforces our commitment to providing a warm, child-friendly environment with parent-focused communication for everyone we serve."

Cute Pediatrics provides pediatric care for children, from newborn through 21 years of age. While the provider's primary focus is general pediatrics, Cute Pediatrics includes board-certified neonatal intensive care specialists available to support families before and after delivery, particularly for high-risk newborn concerns, as well as trauma-informed specialty services designed to provide compassionate care that prioritizes safety, trust, and emotional well-being.

With the addition of Cute Pediatrics, Superior now has 14 Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas:

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Cute Pediatrics

Cute Pediatrics provides comprehensive pediatric care for children from newborn through 21 years of age, with two family-centered locations proudly serving Harlingen and Brownsville, Texas. Both clinics are open seven days a week, with extended weekday evening hours to ensure convenient access for families. We are proud to offer bilingual services, ensuring families who prefer Spanish feel fully supported and understood. Cute Pediatrics has board-certified healthcare providers that specialize in pediatrics, so you can rest assured that your child's treatment is tailored to their needs. For clinic locations and hours of operation, please visit: www.cutepediatrics.com.

