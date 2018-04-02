Superior HealthPlan Celebrating 10 Years of Serving Children and Youth in Foster Care

"Children and youth in foster care have unique and complex healthcare needs," said Cindy Adams, Superior's Plan Product President of Complex Care Programs. "Prior to STAR Health, the healthcare these children received was fragmented, lacked continuity and had issues with the coordination of services. Our focus from day one has been to provide holistic healthcare to meet the needs of children and youth in the foster care system, and I am proud to say that we have done just that."

For the past ten years, Superior has worked closely with DFPS, HHSC and community stakeholders to offer a fully integrated system of service delivery that includes physical, behavioral, dental, vision and pharmacy health benefits for children and youth in foster care. Superior currently has 32,000 members who receive these services through STAR Health.

Superior offers the program in all 254 Texas counties, and has been the sole provider of STAR Health since its inception. The company works with DFPS as well as a vast network of providers to offer quality healthcare, leading to a sharp increase in well child visits and a steady decrease in preventable events including visits to emergency rooms as well as asthma- and diabetes-related emergency events.

"The success of this program stems from Superior's strong relationships with DFPS, HHSC, community partners and the many dedicated employees at Superior who truly care about our members," said Lorraine Martinez, Executive Director of Foster Care Operations at Superior. "I am proud of the work we have done these past ten years and, most importantly, I know we will all continue our commitment to making sure children and youth in foster care receive the services they need to get well and stay well."

For more details about STAR Health, visit www.FosterCareTX.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Austin-based Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that employs more than 3,400 people across eight Texas offices. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. Superior is licensed by the Texas Department of Insurance and is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Texas Health Insurance Marketplace. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About DFPS

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) works with communities to protect children, the elderly, and people with disabilities from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. It also works to protect the health and safety of children in daycare, as well as foster care and other types of 24-hour care. DFPS does this through investigations, services and referrals, regulation, and prevention programs.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-healthplan-celebrating-10-years-of-serving-children-and-youth-in-foster-care-300622551.html

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

Related Links

http://www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com

