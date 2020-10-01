Superior HealthPlan Committed to Helping Prevent Bullying to Improve Mental Health in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 160,000 children miss school every day across the U.S. out of fear of being bullied. Another 15 percent of children said they were bullied online. That's why Superior is supporting a nationwide effort this October, highlighting National Bullying Prevention Month and encouraging schools, communities and organizations to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying.

"At Superior, we're committed to supporting the health and well-being of children all across the state, and that includes helping in the fight to end bullying," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "Bullying can affect overall health in a variety of ways, including physical injury, social and emotional distress, self-harm, increased risk for depression and anxiety, and it can even lead to dropping out of school."

One of the ways Texans – in particular parents and other adults – can help prevent bullying is by understanding the role they can have in this effort. Here are some tips to prevent bullying:

Help kids understand bullying: Talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it safely. Tell kids bullying is unacceptable and make sure they know how to get help.

Talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it safely. Tell kids bullying is unacceptable and make sure they know how to get help. Keep the lines of communication open: Check in with kids often and listen to them. Know their friends, ask about school, and understand their concerns.

Check in with kids often and listen to them. Know their friends, ask about school, and understand their concerns. Encourage kids to do what they love: Special activities, interests and hobbies can boost confidence, help kids make friends, and protect them from bullying behavior.

Special activities, interests and hobbies can boost confidence, help kids make friends, and protect them from bullying behavior. Model how to treat others: Be kind and respectful on a daily basis, especially while in the presence of children.

Be kind and respectful on a daily basis, especially while in the presence of children. Talk about cyberbullying: Even if students are not attending school in-person, bullying can still happen online. Talk with your child about safe ways to be active online or by text.

For years, Superior has been committed to helping prevent bullying. In 2020 alone, Superior teamed up with 13 schools across Texas and saw nearly 5,000 students in attendance for the initiative No One Eats Alone® Day, developed by the non-profit Beyond Differences™. The annual event empowers children and teenagers to change the culture in their schools through special presentations, classroom activities, brainstorming sessions and student leadership training. No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

For more resources on what bullying is, the consequences and how to prevent it, visit the CDC's bullying resources page.

