Superior HealthPlan Earns Recognition as a Best Place for Working Parents in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third consecutive year, Superior HealthPlan has been designated a Best Place for Working Parents, continuing a commitment to workplace flexibility and family-friendly policies across the company. This designation is supported by Early Matters Greater Austin, a joint initiative from United Way for Greater Austin and E3 Alliance.

"Providing employees with an engaging and compassionate environment has become even more crucial since the pandemic began nearly three years ago," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "This designation is a clear demonstration of our commitment to that approach, one that I believe allows us to elevate our ability to provide quality healthcare to our members across Texas."

This recognition follows Superior's 2019 designation as a Family-Friendly Workplace. Superior was one of the first 30 organizations in Austin to receive that honor, and has since added multiple benefits that support working parents:

Parental & Caregiver Leave. New in 2023, this expanded benefit allows employees who give birth up to 14 weeks of paid time off for parents and up to 6 weeks to care for an immediate family member.

New in 2023, this expanded benefit allows employees who give birth up to 14 weeks of paid time off for parents and up to 6 weeks to care for an immediate family member. Workplace Flexibility. Since March 2020 , Superior has expanded remote and hybrid work arrangements to support employees, with more than 90% of staff now working remotely full-time.

Since , Superior has expanded remote and hybrid work arrangements to support employees, with more than 90% of staff now working remotely full-time. Adoption Reimbursement Program. For parents adopting a child, Superior will reimburse eligible expenses for up to three adoptions per family.

For parents adopting a child, Superior will reimburse eligible expenses for up to three adoptions per family. Volunteering. All full-time employees have Community Impact Time available each year, a paid benefit that can be used to volunteer at an organization that aligns with their interests.

All full-time employees have Community Impact Time available each year, a paid benefit that can be used to volunteer at an organization that aligns with their interests. Tuition Reimbursement. Superior will cover partial tuition reimbursement for approved courses toward an undergraduate or graduate degree.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

