Superior HealthPlan Encourages Routine Vaccinations Amid COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccination rates declined in 2020, as people opted to skip medical appointments due to COVID-19 concerns. While Texans wait for COVID-19 vaccines to become more widely available, Superior HealthPlan is encouraging residents to schedule routine vaccinations with their healthcare provider to protect against preventable diseases.

State health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported decreased vaccination rates and appointments among people of all ages, posing increased risks for vaccine-preventable illness outbreaks, such as measles, hepatitis b and rotavirus.

According to a recent study, routine vaccinations decreased 43% in April 2020 compared to the same month in 2019.

compared to the same month in 2019. A total of 34 states showed decreases of more than 40% - including in Texas - for vaccination rates among young children, comparing the initial months of the pandemic to similar time periods in 2019 and 2018.

- for vaccination rates among young children, comparing the initial months of the pandemic to similar time periods in 2019 and 2018. Non-influenza vaccination rates for adults 65 years and older dropped 83% compared to last year and more than 60% for individuals ages 19 to 49.

"A vaccine isn't just protection for yourself, it's also protection for the people around you," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "We recognize the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, but know that providers are taking extra precautions to see their patients, safely. We encourage people to schedule their appointments and get vaccinated, so we're not preventing one disease while opening the door for others."

Texas residents are encouraged to review a recommended immunization schedule that provides detailed breakdowns of vaccines schedules for children and adults.

For more information about Superior, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,200 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

Related Links

https://www.superiorhealthplan.com/

