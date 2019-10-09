Superior HealthPlan Invites Texas Students to Raise Awareness about Opioid Misuse

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan is sponsoring the OpiEnd Youth Challenge poster contest to help raise awareness about opioid misuse and abuse prevention. Texas students between the ages of nine and 14 are invited to learn about opioids and the harm opioid abuse can cause, then are challenged to design a poster that helps raise awareness of the issue.

Winning students can receive national and state level prizes by participating in the battle against opioid abuse with Superior.

"Two out of three drug overdose deaths involve an opioid," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "By engaging students early, we can teach them about the dangers of opioid misuse and abuse. The ultimate goal of this program and other awareness initiatives is to help encourage students to stay safe and make healthy decisions."

Poster submissions will be judged at both the state and national levels with monetary prizes awarded to the winner's school or club. If the national winning entry is from Texas, the winner's school or non-profit organization will receive $5,000, with $3,000 for second place, and $1,500 for third place from our parent company, Centene Corporation.

Full details are available at OpiEndYouthChallenge.com. The site also includes downloadable information sheets about opioids and guidance on designing a poster. The deadline for entry is November 1, 2019.

