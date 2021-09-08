Superior HealthPlan, Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green Help Make First Back-to-School Community Fair & Fest in Kingsville a Success

KINGSVILLE, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Texas A&M University-Kingsville standout Darrell Green returned to Kingsville recently to promote health and wellness. As shown in this video, Green teamed up with Superior HealthPlan, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Douglass Youth Center for multiple events, including the Community Neighborhood Walk and the first Back-to-School Community Fair and Fest.

"Everything I have today comes from here in Kingsville," said Green, who was an All-American in football and track before playing 20 seasons in the NFL. "So to come back here to promote health and wellness in the Kingsville community means a lot. I'm grateful to everyone involved who ensured the walk and back-to-school fair positively impacted this community."

Green, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, recently worked with Superior HealthPlan and the Hall of Fame on a nationwide PSA campaign encouraging Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He was accompanied by Iman McFarland, who played basketball at the University of North Carolina and is now a youth ambassador for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. She also worked with Superior to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. Their PSAs can be viewed here.

"I was able to get vaccinated do my part to protect my family and my community," McFarland told the crowd at the back-to-school fair. "And I want to thank Superior HealthPlan, the Douglass Youth Center and Darrell Green for doing so much work to not only promote the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support mental and physical health, and for organizing events that I believe truly made a difference."

Hundreds of people from Kingsville participated in the walk and health fair, which took place on August 20. Attendees were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, health checkups, vision screenings and back-to-school supplies, all to help ensure health and wellness are a priority as the new school year gets underway.

"Darrell Green, Iman McFarland and the Douglass Youth Center were instrumental in making this inaugural health fair and fest a big success," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "We want to thank them as well as the Kingsville community for their participation, helping us to continue to fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of Texas communities, one person at a time."

Superior is part of Centene Corporation, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Official Youth Wellness Partner. Through the "Strong Youth Strong Communities" program, Hall of Famers have discussed important issues with youth, including mental health, suicide, and bullying. For its work on these issues, the Hall of Fame received the 2019 Booker T. Washington award from the National Minority Quality Forum.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

