Superior HealthPlan Secures STAR+PLUS Medicaid Contracts For Additional Service Areas In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan will begin serving more people in Texas next year through the STAR+PLUS program. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) intends to award a contract that will allow Superior to expand STAR+PLUS coverage in the El Paso and Travis service areas while also continuing to support members in the seven service areas Superior has operated in since 2012.

"Superior has long been committed to ensuring every individual we serve has access to the services and support they need to live happier, healthier lives," said Mark Sanders, Superior's President and CEO. "The combination of our large provider network and a history of providing quality healthcare across the state will allow us to support even more members in the years ahead."

The STAR+PLUS program serves many individuals who qualify for Medicaid, including those with Intellectual or Development Disabilities (IDD), people who are 65 years of age or older as well as those in nursing facilities.

The two additional service areas in which Superior will provide STAR+PLUS coverage include the following counties: Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, El Paso, Fayette, Hays, Hudspeth, Lee, Travis and Williamson.

In addition to these new service areas, Superior will continue to offer the program in the following seven service areas: Bexar, Dallas, Hidalgo, Lubbock, Medicaid Rural Service Area (MRSA) Central, MRSA West and Nueces.

The contracts for all service areas are expected to be operational September 1, 2020.

"So many people across Texas depend on the STAR+PLUS program to address a variety of complex healthcare needs," Sanders said. "This is a responsibility we take very seriously because we know that quality care and support can make a profound difference in a person's life. We look forward to being the leader in health plan quality in our new service areas, and continuing to be a leader in the areas we currently serve."

Superior HealthPlan has been providing healthcare services to Texas communities since 1999. The health plan currently serves more than 1.3 million members in all 254 Texas counties.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

Related Links

http://www.superiorhealthplan.com

