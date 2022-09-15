Superior HealthPlan Shines a Light on National Recovery Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pressures and challenges individuals face each day, substance use is becoming more common, increasing the risk of addiction. In recognition of National Recovery Month during September, Superior HealthPlan is promoting awareness for substance-use disorder (SUD) treatments and recovery practices while recognizing the dedication of providers and communities that make recovery possible.

In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from a drug overdose in the U.S, the highest number ever recorded in a one-year period and a 35% increase compared to 2019. Substance misuse and dependence are caused by multiple factors, including genetic vulnerability, environmental stressors, and social pressures. As the COVID-19 pandemic endures, it is likely that substance use will continue to increase as many people turn to substances to cope with these and other challenges, which can lead to substance-use disorder, overdose, or even death.

"Superior HealthPlan is dedicated to increasing substance-use disorder awareness and prevention through our programs while also educating the public on the causes and challenges of SUD," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "It takes a community of support and access to medical and behavioral health care for an individual to seek treatments and begin recovery practices. At Superior, we applaud those who take the first step toward recovery and those who are part of the recovery community today."

Because there is a stigma associated with substance-use disorder, increasing awareness and promoting positive messages from both communities and health providers can help decrease barriers to treatment and normalize the difficulties many are experiencing. SUD impacts individuals of all racial and ethnic groups, and those of varying socioeconomic status.

Superior has made multiple programs and benefits available to members who are facing SUD or other behavioral health issues. This includes myStrength, an online behavioral health resource, access to outpatient substance use services, and Mental Health Targeted Case Management, a way to receive more individualized care and support.

For anyone suffering from substance-use disorder, Superior offers the following tips for seeking recovery or supporting a loved one who is, as needed:

For those with SUD:

Recognize there is a problem and decide to make a change.

Explore addiction treatment options such as detox assistance, individual or group counseling, medication, or long-term rehab programs.

Seek support throughout recovery by leaning on family or close friends, making support group meetings a priority, and connecting to community recovery organizations.

For caregivers:

Talk to loved ones, express concern, and show support.

Learn about addiction and recovery steps to support loved ones.

Be patient, expect recovery but understand it may take many attempts, and maintain hope.

Join a support group for families and loved ones.

For information about Superior's services and benefits, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/Discover. If you or someone you know is experiencing a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7 for local assistance.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan