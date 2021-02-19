Superior HealthPlan Supporting Texans During Weather Emergency

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Texans have faced power and water outages, in addition to dangerous weather conditions, Superior HealthPlan is reaching out directly to members to offer support. Superior currently serves 1.5 million members, many of whom live in areas affected by winter weather advisories this week.

"As this weather continues to impact people all across Texas, Superior is committed to supporting members in any way we can," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Our employees are working closely with providers to ensure all those we serve have access to the support, services and resources they need to stay well during this time."

In addition to making outreaches, Superior is encouraging members to call Member Services if they need assistance:

Getting an emergency prescription refill.

Replacing necessary medical equipment, services or supplies.

Getting a new copy of their Superior Member ID card.

Speaking with a registered nurse, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Finding a doctor in their area.

Getting help dealing with stress or depression.

Superior may also be able to assist with transportation needs during this time, helping members get to warming centers, shelters or relatives' homes who have working utilities. Superior can also help arrange transportation to pick up prescriptions or to attend doctor appointments.

For assistance, Superior members should call:

STAR or CHIP: 1-800-783-5386

STAR Kids: 1-844-590-4883

STAR Health ( Foster Care ): 1-866-912-6283

): 1-866-912-6283 STAR+PLUS: 1-877-277-9772

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan: 1-877-687-1196

Allwell from Superior HealthPlan (HMO SNP): 1-877-935-8023

Allwell from Superior HealthPlan (HMO): 1-844-796-6811

For information about recovery resources, Texans are encouraged to call 2-1-1.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,200 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

