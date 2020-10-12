Superior HealthPlan Working to Improve Health Literacy across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Texas healthcare consumers find it challenging to understand health information, from medical forms and terminology to the impact of a disease diagnosis. A recent study found that 88% of Americans struggle at one time or another with what's called health literacy1. Health Literacy Month is in October and, due to the low numbers of health literacy across the country – including in Texas – Superior HealthPlan is taking time to help its employees and the general public learn how to better access, understand and use health information and services.

Health literacy is how well a person is able to obtain, communicate, process and understand health information and services to make their best health decisions. Being able to act on health knowledge can improve the health of individuals as well as their communities. For example, people with higher levels of health literacy are more likely to rate their health as good, very good or excellent. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, discussions of health disparities, such as literacy, have become even more urgent.

"We know that low health literacy can lead to poor health," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "As a leading managed care organization in Texas, we also know that healthcare can be complicated. That's why Superior is committed to supporting our employees and our members – as well as their friends, family and neighbors – to better understand and use health information."

To help, Superior has established a health library filled with resources such as health books for children, teens and adults, as well as an alphabetized list of health topics. Members also get access to a Doctor Appointment Checklist, Managed Care Terms and Definitions as well as Helpful Forms and Links, all found on Superior's website. Similarly, Superior educates members through quarterly newsletters as well as articles that cover a wide range of health topics and preventative care.

For providers, Superior aims to educate through health literacy and cultural competency trainings, giving them the tools to better help their patients.

Superior HealthPlan encourages members to reach out and utilize local resources for education assistance and programs that can help them improve their lives. Members who have questions about their care or are in need of guidance can visit www.superiorhealthplan.com or call Superior at 1-800-783-5386.

