Superior HealthPlan's STAR Health Program Supporting Children and Youth in Foster Care Since 2008

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2008, Superior HealthPlan partnered with Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to become the first managed care organization in the country to provide statewide health care for children and youth in foster care. Ever since, the STAR Health program has provided quality health care to those who need it most, and ensures physical and mental health needs are being met for young Texans.

"What makes the STAR Health program so unique is our continuous drive to develop tailored solutions that positively affect these children," said Kathleen Ballee, Vice President of the STAR Health Program at Superior HealthPlan. "By implementing new screenings, trainings for providers and a wide range of resources and extra services, we are making sure quality care is delivered at all times, and that will continue to be our number one priority for those we serve."

In a new video released this month, Superior highlights major milestones and the positive impact STAR Health continues to have on the more than 32,000 children and youth in foster care across Texas. Some of these milestones include:

Launching Health Passport , the first-of-its-kind, patient-centered health record that allows caregivers, caseworkers and providers to access member health information in real time.

, the first-of-its-kind, patient-centered health record that allows caregivers, caseworkers and providers to access member health information in real time. Exceeding the 90th national percentile for follow-up care within 30 days after hospitalization for mental illness.

for follow-up care within 30 days after hospitalization for mental illness. Partnering with DFPS to implement the 3 in 30 Program, which helps children have access to three important checkups within the first 30 days of entering the foster care system.

which helps children have access to three important checkups within the first 30 days of entering the foster care system. Reducing psychotropic medication use by 30% since 2008.

Establishing Foster Care Centers of Excellence , which offer integrated care and are staffed by providers with specialized training.

, which offer integrated care and are staffed by providers with specialized training. Supporting the Turning Point program , an inpatient psychiatric diversion program for children in foster care.

, an inpatient psychiatric diversion program for children in foster care. Reducing the readmission rate of psychiatric hospitalizations by 66% for members who have accessed the Turning Point program.

"Superior is proud to partner with HHS and DFPS to continually find new ways to provide the best care possible to children and youth who have experienced trauma," said Ballee. "We are proud of what we've accomplished thus far and look forward to developing even more individualized care to keep the foster care community healthy and safe."

To learn more, visit www.fostercaretx.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan