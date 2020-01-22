Superior HealthPlan's Start Smart for Your Baby® Program Provides Birth Defect Prevention Resources in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about birth defects, their causes, and prevention resources to help reduce the risk. Although not all birth defects can be prevented, Superior's Start Smart for Your Baby® pregnancy care management program helps improve maternal and newborn health in order to reduce the likelihood of birth defects.

Launched in 2008, the Start Smart for Your Baby® program has aimed to reduce the rate of low birth weight deliveries in the Medicaid population through the use of the Superior Notification of Pregnancy (NOP) practice. The NOP provides members with an effective pregnancy-related risk assessment as early as possible in order to establish a relationship between the health plan member, healthcare provider, and Superior staff.

Since 2014, Superior has supported more than 260,000 deliveries through Start Smart for Your Baby®, helping to improve birth outcomes through early identification and intervention for high-risk pregnancies. In fact, members enrolled in the program are less likely to have a baby born at a low birth weight of less than three pounds, five ounces.

"As we observe National Birth Defects Prevention Month, Superior remains committed to providing extra support to mothers and newborns who need it every step of the way," said Dr. Rachael Przybyla, Sr. Medical Director at Superior. "We want to raise awareness about the resources available through the Start Smart for Your Baby® program to help improve health outcomes for women and their babies."

The Start Smart for Your Baby® program leverages insight and advice from Superior's medical experts, while also providing pregnant members with a comprehensive care management network of clinical teams, care coordinators and community partners.

Members enrolled in the program can earn up to $100 in rewards for completing prenatal and postpartum visits, which help lead to healthier pregnancies and births. Additionally, members have access to educational baby showers, car seats, diaper bags and breast pumps, all of which help support members during and after their pregnancies. Value-added services may have restrictions and limitations.

For more information, Texas members can find Start Smart for Your Baby® program offerings and enrollment details at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/pregnancy.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

