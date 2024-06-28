SuperMap AI Foundations, Leveraging AI and Geospatial Intelligence

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, the 2024 Geospatial Intelligence Software Technology Conference (GISTC 2024) commenced at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, China. With the theme "Geospatial Intelligence, Driving Quality Development," the two-day conference welcomed global government leaders, experts, and business representatives who exchanged ideas on breakthroughs in geospatial software technologies, future trends, and applications. Diane Dumashie, President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), delivered an opening remark.

During the plenary session, SuperMap, a leading GIS platform manufacturer, and Huawei held a signing ceremony to formalize their future cooperation. The partnership will focus on three areas: geospatial large AI models, geospatial agents, and the integration of Kunpeng + Ascend + SuperMap all-in-one machines. This collaboration aims to bring innovations to geospatial intelligence software technology and applications and accelerate the incubation and implementation of industry results.

SuperMap also officially released its latest GIS product, SuperMap GIS 2024. The new product integrates several advanced functions in geospatial AI and introduces the Geospatial AI Technology Foundation (SuperMap AIF) to support platform software and application development. This foundation offers diverse models and features cross-platform and local deployment. It provides AI 3D data processing and analysis, AI remote sensing image processing, AI spatial analysis, AI image and video analysis, AI image generation, AI knowledge generation, and geospatial intelligent agents, enhancing SuperMap's platform software products and industry applications.

Taking the "AI automated 3D modeling" function as an example, to make model data of a 35 square kilometer city, more than 5,000 models are needed, which takes months to complete by hand. The AI-automated 3D modeling capability based on the SuperMap AIF can automatically generate 3D city scenes, shortening the entire process to hours. This function can be applied to natural resources digital governance, urban planning, and other fields.

Song Guanfu, Director of the Geographic Information System Technology Centre of the Ministry of Natural Resources of China and Chairman of SuperMap introduced the upgraded GIS technology system and the AI foundations in his report.

On June 26, the GIS International Forum continued the dynamic atmosphere of the plenary session. Approximately 120 global guests from 30 countries gathered to discuss the latest developments and application cases from their respective regions.

Throughout the two-day conference, various exhibitions showcased products and solutions from global enterprises in the geospatial industry and related fields.