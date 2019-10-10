Supermicro Expands Global Partner Network with New Worldwide Partner Enablement Program

BERLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced an enhanced partner enabling program at the Company's annual Innovate! event in Berlin. The expanded program enhances the company's global partner ecosystem, providing partners the necessary resources to deliver optimized solutions based on Supermicro's broad portfolio of Resource-Savings servers and storage solutions.

"Today's leading datacenters need solutions optimized with the latest innovations," said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "We are committed to empowering our partners to deliver differentiated products and value to their customers based on our first-to-market product portfolio. Over our 26-year history, we have developed one of the industry's best partner programs. We are excited about our enhanced program that streamlines availability to Supermicro training and resources, as well as early access to next-generation products enabling collaborative efforts with our internal sales teams to drive mutual success and customer value."

Partner Program

The Supermicro partner network spans resellers, systems integrators, and technology integrators, giving them the tools they need to help their customers drive revenue.

Product Training : expanded online and in-person training hosted by Supermicro product managers and system engineers.

: expanded online and in-person training hosted by Supermicro product managers and system engineers. Proof of Concept Support : increased testing and validation of the latest customer solutions using Supermicro products in onsite labs, or through remote systems. This gives customers pre-configured and ready-to-test solutions, including system and rack-level configurations.

: increased testing and validation of the latest customer solutions using Supermicro products in onsite labs, or through remote systems. This gives customers pre-configured and ready-to-test solutions, including system and rack-level configurations. Early-Access Programs : advanced access to first-to-market and to first-generation products.

: advanced access to first-to-market and to first-generation products. Co-Marketing Support : extended collaboration with partners Supermicro for joint advertising and marketing programs, including tradeshows and Innovate! events, and customer training.

: extended collaboration with partners Supermicro for joint advertising and marketing programs, including tradeshows and Innovate! events, and customer training. Online Promotion: comprehensive web support, including "where to buy" listings and e-commerce collaboration to highlight partner offerings.

Partner Comments

"The partnership between Supermicro and us spans over 26 years and has delivered high-quality server and storage products to customers across Europe," said Manoj Nayee, managing director, Boston Limited. "We look forward to working even more closely together using the Supermicro Partner Enabling Program to help our customers solve even more significant challenges using the latest green-computing technology. I would further like to congratulate Supermicro on the expansion of the EMEA facilities in s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands. This will further deepen the collaboration between Boston and Supermicro and enable us to quickly deliver products to customers in EMEA who utilize our solutions in industries such as HPC in research and academia, automotive, M&E, and pharmaceutical to name a few."

"Congratulations to Supermicro on the launch of their Partner Enabling Program," said Tom Cox, Commercial Director – Server, Storage & Software Defined of Exertis Hammer. "Exertis Hammer and Supermicro have partnered for over ten years, and the new program will strengthen this partnership as we deliver high-quality green server and storage solutions to our customers who use this technology to address complex issues in the many industries we work with."

"Nextron is happy to be working with Supermicro as they launch their Partner Enabling Program," says Geir Elstad, CEO of Nextron. "The product videos will be useful in training our employees and keeping our knowledge up to date. We are also pleased that marketing assets such as product photos and Supermicro branded material are readily available."

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

