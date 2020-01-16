Supermicro Expands Oracle Relationship with Best in Class Server Solutions

"The work we performed with the Oracle software stack helps ensure that Oracle and Supermicro customers can extract the best performance and best TCO value from our pre-tested and validated servers across all their Oracle workloads," says Raju Penumatcha, senior vice president and chief product officer, Supermicro. "We look forward to furthering collaboration with Oracle, as we expect to roll out additional, leading-edge servers and solutions designed and optimized for Oracle in the coming months."

These certified systems take advantage of Supermicro's superior system designs and high-performance 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Also, by leveraging Intel Optane DC persistent memory users can support larger datasets and higher availability with database restarts. The systems enable users to derive outstanding performance and value from their Oracle database and applications with up to 28 cores and 2933MHz memory speed. New and existing customers are taking full advantage of Supermicro's enterprise-class servers, leveraging their resource-saving architecture to power their mission-critical Oracle software-based solutions for the most demanding cloud and hybrid Oracle workloads.

"Supermicro's launch of certified solutions with Oracle Linux and Oracle VM across their server lines highlights the value and demand that mutual customers are experiencing from the combined solutions," said Robert Shimp, product management group vice president, Oracle Linux and Virtualization at Oracle. "Oracle and Supermicro's collaboration focuses on helping customers to achieve great performance for their data center, cloud, and enterprise deployments."

Certification testing on Supermicro hardware was completed using Oracle Linux with the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel and Oracle VM. All certified servers have completed rigorous testing guidelines as part of Oracle's Hardware Compatibility List (HCL) program for Oracle Linux and Oracle VM.

For more information on Supermicro's Solutions Portfolio that have achieved Oracle HCL certification, visit: https://www.supermicro.com/support/resources/OS/OS_Certification_Intel.cfm?mlg=0

For complete information on SuperServer® solutions from Supermicro, visit www.supermicro.com. Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon and Optane are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

