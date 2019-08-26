Supermicro Extends vSAN System Portfolio for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Launches New High-Performance vSAN Solution

"The Supermicro Ultra vSAN hyper-converged solution achieves double-digit (24%) infrastructure performance improvements over prior platforms for virtualized networks," said Charles Liang, President, and CEO of Supermicro. "The Supermicro 2U/1U Ultra SuperServers are configurable with support of 20, 10, 4, or 2 hot-swappable NVMe drives and leverage 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Optane™ DC SSDs. The BigTwin, a high-density multi-node (2U-4 node) system, is optimized for mission-critical applications supporting up to 6TB memory per node and configured for hyper-converged infrastructure. Both systems are ideal for specific workloads offering operational simplicity, scalability, low total cost of ownership (TCO), and resource-savings for intelligent enterprise deployments."

The Ultra SuperServer and the BigTwin™ server turn-key systems, along with Supermicro's full line of vSAN ready nodes, accelerate the software-defined transition, optimize data center infrastructure, and fast-track selecting and deploying data center hardware and software.

Supermicro 2U/1U Ultra SuperServers are highly configurable for different types of deployments. Ultra SuperServer platforms support a large number of NVMe drives and ample PCI-E lanes to accommodate network interface cards (NICs) that provide sufficient bandwidth for external access over fabrics.

The BigTwin with 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors features a flexible, resource-saving Supermicro I/O networking module (SIOM) and supports All-Flash NVMe. Configured with Intel® Optane™ DC SSDs and NVMe as caching for high-performance SDS, this solution accelerates storage performance up to 3x. There is improved endurance, up to 30 drive writes per day (DWPD), to extend the lifecycle of deployments.

Supermicro will showcase these new systems, and other products in Booth #965 at VMworld 2019, August 25 – August 29, at Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA.

