Supermicro Introduces Over 100 Resource-Saving Server and Storage Systems with New 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

Supermicro has optimized its entire X11 portfolio to fully leverage the performance advantages of the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly codenamed Cascade Lake) and accompanying new innovations including Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory to increase memory capacity and affordability and Intel ® Deep Learning Boost to enable more efficient AI (artificial intelligence) acceleration. With these new Supermicro Resource-Saving servers, customers can expect better data center performance (35% faster), better TCO (up to 50% reduction) and less impact on the environment.

"At Supermicro, we are strongly committed to providing customers the newest technologies first to help drive leading performance and improved TCO with higher server performance at the same price level," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the industry's strongest and broadest product line, our designs deliver world record performance and take full advantage of 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors' new features such as 10% faster DIMMs, 50% more memory capacity, faster CPU frequency up to 3.8GHz, and Intel Optane DC persistent memory. Furthermore, our all-flash NVMe™ 1U storage servers support all of the next-generation flash technologies including NF1 and EDSFF form factor SSDs to deliver the highest storage bandwidth, best IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics support and ease of maintenance. We already have over a dozen high-profile customers reporting exciting performance gains using these new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors on a variety of applications."

"Systems with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory at their foundation provide the performance, capabilities, and innovations that accelerate application performance across compute, storage and network workloads," said Lisa Spelman, vice president and general manager of Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing at Intel. "Supermicro is always quick-to-market with our latest technology, and a leader in delivering ready-to-adopt, workload-optimized Intel® Select Solutions, both of which help customers achieve faster time to value."

Supermicro's broad portfolio of over 100 workload optimized systems supporting the new processor family includes:

Industry Leading Resource-Saving Systems

Supermicro's unique Resource-Saving architecture disaggregates the CPU and memory along with other subsystems, so each resource can be refreshed independently allowing data centers to reduce refresh cycle costs and their impact to the environment by reducing e-waste. Further savings are achieved through shared power and cooling as well as free-air cooling solutions. When viewed over a three to five year refresh cycle, Supermicro Resource-Saving servers deliver, on average, higher-performing and more-efficient servers at lower costs than traditional rip-and-replace models by allowing data centers to independently optimize adoption of new and improved technologies. The following Supermicro product lines support Resource-Saving features to not only deliver exceptional performance but also superior value: BigTwin™ with the highest performance and density in a 2U four-node design with each node supporting 24 DIMMs, six hot-swap NVMe drives and flexible networking capability; 4U FatTwin™ in a variety of I/O, memory and storage combinations for most optimized cloud, HPC and enterprise applications; and SuperBlade® systems with two-socket and four-socket Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based blade servers supporting top-bin 205-watt processors, NVMe, 100G EDR InfiniBand switch, or 25G/10G Ethernet switches, redundant AC/DC power supplies, and Battery Backup (BBP), making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, and HPC applications. To learn more about Supermicro's Resource-Saving innovations and commitment to green computing, please visit www.supermicro.com/WeKeepITGreen.

No-Compromise 1U & 2U Enterprise Systems

Supermicro 1U and 2U Ultra SuperServers offer best-in-class enterprise level performance while delivering unparalleled value, flexibility, scalability and serviceability. Depending on configuration, systems feature dual 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (up to 28 cores, 205W TDP per CPU), 24 DIMMs of DDR4-2933MHz Reg. ECC memory, Intel Optane DC persistent memory, up to 24 hot-swap NVMe (up to 16 million IOPS) or SAS3/SATA3 drives, up to eight PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots, dual or quad-port 1G, 10GBase-T, 10G SFP+, or 25G SFP28 Ethernet, and redundant 750W/1000W/1600W Titanium Level (96%+) digital power supplies.

1U Petascale All-Flash NVMe Storage Systems

Supermicro's new Petascale line of all-flash NVMe 1U storage servers support all of the next-generation flash technologies with up to 52GB/second data bandwidth out of the box, best IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics support and ease of maintenance. With these 1U systems supporting up to 1PB of fast low-latency storage with 32 front hot-swap U.2, EDSFF and NF1 form factor SSDs, Supermicro offers unprecedented flexibility and choice for high-capacity networked storage applications that require the best latency performance. These systems provide a real time-to-value advantage for data centers running data-intensive workloads.

Industry Leading AI Systems

Supermicro offers the industry's broadest selection of servers optimized for AI, Deep Learning, and HPC workloads. 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include a range of built-in AI accelerators, such as Intel® DL Boost, that take full advantage of the growing array of Intel-optimized AI frameworks and tools. Also, with a full line of systems from 1U up to 10U supporting a single GPU up to 20 GPUs, Supermicro has specialized systems for the specific AI workload, including optimized system models for the highest performance of Deep Learning Training and for maximum throughput of Deep Learning Inference.

Multi-Processor (MP) Systems

Supermicro's latest 4-socket and 8-socket servers combined with the new Intel Optane DC persistent memory offer high memory capacity and speed making them ideal for large memory applications like in-memory databases and real-time analytics. With four 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, Supermicro 4-socket servers can support up to 112 compute cores and up to 18 terabytes of memory.

Intel® Select Solutions from Supermicro: Ready-to-Adopt, Workload-Optimized

Intel Select Solutions are verified hardware and software stacks optimized for specific workloads across compute, storage, and network. Supermicro offers several Intel Select Solutions for workloads across hybrid cloud, network, and analytics. This year, Supermicro anticipates new solutions on the 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, including Intel® Select Solution for VMware vSAN V2, Intel® Select Solution for SAP HANA TDI, and Intel® Select Solution for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin.

