Supermicro and VAST Data Launch a New Enterprise AI Data Platform Solution with NVIDIA to Accelerate AI Factory Deployment

Platform brings high-performance compute, scalable data infrastructure, and intelligent software together as one ready-to-run solution.

Fully integrated AI infrastructure stack includes Supermicro compute and storage servers, VAST AI OS, and NVIDIA accelerated computing models and software.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VAST Forward -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is launching, with VAST Data, the CNode-X Solution, a highly integrated, rapidly deployable AI Data Platform. The VAST AI Operating System, including the VAST InsightEngine and VAST DataBase, together with NVIDIA open models, microservices and libraries, along with Supermicro GPU and storage servers, form a fully integrated AI infrastructure stack, enabling enterprises to rapidly deploy a complete AI solution.

Supermicro VAST Data

"Building on our successful collaboration with VAST Data, this solution brings together Supermicro's high-performance AI systems, VAST's software, and NVIDIA's technology into a truly integrated enterprise AI platform," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Together, we enable organizations to accelerate AI factory deployment, whether scaling large AI initiatives or deploying enterprise applications like generative AI and video analytics."

For more information about the new Supermicro and VAST solution, please visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/vast

"CNode-X brings together Supermicro's integrated infrastructure expertise with the VAST AI Operating System and NVIDIA-accelerated compute to deliver a turnkey foundation for enterprise AI factories," said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. "Together, we're making it dramatically easier for organizations to deploy an end-to-end AI data platform – keeping GPUs fed with data, helping teams move faster from deployment to first token, and scaling AI workloads with confidence."

Supermicro's existing EBox solution with VAST, which was launched in 2024 and widely adopted by large storage customers based on its space, power, and cost efficiency, combines two different server nodes into a single server. The second-generation EBox solution has been updated to the latest AMD EPYC™ 9005 CPUs.

The CNode-X solution follows the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference architecture, which incorporates GPU acceleration into the platform to accelerate data vectorization, vector database searching, and inference workloads. The benefits of this solution include:

Validated Hardware Platforms : Using the proven Supermicro CloudDC AS-1116CS-TN from the EBox Solution, this solution adds Supermicro's SYS-212GB-FNR 2U multi-GPU compute server which supports two NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in a compact 2U form-factor.

: Using the proven Supermicro CloudDC AS-1116CS-TN from the EBox Solution, this solution adds Supermicro's SYS-212GB-FNR 2U multi-GPU compute server which supports two NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in a compact 2U form-factor. Integrated Software Stack : The VAST AI OS, supported by NVIDIA's software libraries, and integrated with Supermicro's hardware platforms, delivers pre-configured, ready-to-run AI workflows for real-time agents using VAST AgentEngine, and enterprise Generative AI using InsightEngine.

: The VAST AI OS, supported by NVIDIA's software libraries, and integrated with Supermicro's hardware platforms, delivers pre-configured, ready-to-run AI workflows for real-time agents using VAST AgentEngine, and enterprise Generative AI using InsightEngine. AI Factory Foundation : CNode-X can be the storage layer for this larger enterprise AI solution, when combined with Supermicro's large-scale AI servers, including our 8-way GPU servers using NVIDIA's HGX B300 servers, and Supermicro's end-to-end liquid cooling solutions.

: CNode-X can be the storage layer for this larger enterprise AI solution, when combined with Supermicro's large-scale AI servers, including our 8-way GPU servers using NVIDIA's HGX B300 servers, and Supermicro's end-to-end liquid cooling solutions. Rack Integration, Testing, and Installation: Complex AI Factory installations can be quickly deployed using Supermicro's Rack Integration services for system architecture planning, factory integration, testing and software installation, on-site deployment, network cable installation, and acceptance testing.

Complex AI Factory installations can be quickly deployed using Supermicro's Rack Integration services for system architecture planning, factory integration, testing and software installation, on-site deployment, network cable installation, and acceptance testing. End-to-End Management: The Supermicro SuperCloud Suite of management tools provides single pane-of-glass management of all Supermicro systems and cooling subsystems, as well as third-party switches and servers.

Supermicro and VAST presented the new AI Data Platform solution at the VAST Forward conference in Salt Lake City February 24-26.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.