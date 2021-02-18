Supermicro Opens Customer Testing and Validation on Upcoming 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-Based Systems to Accelerate System Platform Adoption

"The JumpStart program demonstrates Supermicro's continuing focus on supporting customers and giving them the earliest access to the widely anticipated 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in Supermicro X12 platforms," Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "Supermicro has a long-lasting relationship with Intel and looks forward to supporting the industry-leading next-generation processors from Intel that targets critical markets, including Cloud, AI, HPC, and edge computing."

Under the JumpStart early availability program, Supermicro customers can validate and benchmark their applications, enabling them to realize the next-gen architecture's performance benefits and features. Accessing the program is easy and fast. Using Supermicro's JumpStart portal, interested Supermicro customers under NDA who qualify can register, then configure their systems to access remote Supermicro servers through the secure portal.

Product Portfolio

Supermicro has an extensive portfolio of systems ready to support the Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable Processors, including the Blades, Ultra, Twin family, GPU systems, etc.

Customers can choose from 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based blade servers for the SuperBlade 8U and 6U enclosures, enhanced performance, faster DDR4 3200 memory, and PCIe Gen4 for faster I/O. The 8U SuperBlade provides customers with AIOM for front I/O and advanced networking options such as 200G HDR InfiniBand or 25G Ethernet switches. In contrast, the 6U SuperBlade provides customers with a memory-optimized configuration with support for up to 12TB in a high-density form factor. Both the SuperBlade 8U and 6U support hot-swap NVMe, and redundant AC/DC power supplies, making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, EDA, virtualization, and HPC applications.

Supermicro 1U and 2U Ultra SuperServers offer best-in-class enterprise-level performance while delivering unparalleled value, flexibility, scalability, and serviceability. Depending on the configuration, they support the highest CPU TDPs with vast networking and expansion possibilities.

The Twin, multi-node product line encompasses a multitude of options for storage and server requirements. These include the BigTwin with the highest performance and density in a 2U four-node design, and AIOM networking options 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 100GbE, and IB. The FatTwin with 4U systems supporting 4 or 8 nodes delivers superior PUE for the highest efficiency. The modular hot-swap Twin architecture enables high flexibility and serviceability.

Supermicro offers the industry's broadest selection of GPU servers optimized for AI, Deep Learning, and HPC workloads, including a full line of systems from 1U up to 10U, including the SuperBlade, which supports up to 40 GPUs per 8U. Supermicro offers high-density 2U and 4U servers with interconnected 4-GPU and 8-GPU boards and 8 PCI-E based on the four- and eight-way boards. With several GPUs now also available in PCIe form factor, customers can also expect a significant performance boost across Supermicro's extensive portfolio of multi-GPU servers, including 1U Ultra, BigTwin™, 8U SuperBlade®, as well as embedded systems supporting GPUs.

These products and others will support the Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based (X12) platform. Supermicro is usually first-to-market with accelerated access to the latest technologies.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

