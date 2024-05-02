Supermicro will be delivering a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024, introducing its latest system innovations optimized for today's AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads

TAIPEI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro, is invited to be the speaker at the COMPUTEX 2024 Keynote. The keynote will be on June 5, 2024, (UCT+8), at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 7F.

Supermicro will be delivering a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024

At the COMPUTEX Keynote session, Charles Liang will introduce Supermicro's cutting-edge systems designed and optimized for a wide range of compute workloads, as well as new AI technology innovations that help global customers develop state-of-the-art applications and accelerate time-to-solution.

Supermicro provides rack-scale solutions that are ideal for present-day AI/ML, cloud, and storage demands, and enable fast deployment in data centers. Its building block solutions support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions, allowing enterprises to build customized systems for many compute purposes. Supermicro's liquid cooling technology is designed to reduce energy consumption and lower data center TCO, while letting systems and servers deliver the powerful performance customers need.

At COMPUTEX, Supermicro will showcase its featured systems powered by advanced CPUs and GPUs, suitable for various modern workloads. Attendees can learn more about Supermicro's solutions at booth M0311a.

COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "Connecting AI," is set to take place from June 4th to June 7th. The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote is open now. For more information, please visit https://www.computextaipei2024.com.tw/en/index.aspx

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

