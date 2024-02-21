Supermodel and BAZAAR Lifestyle Icon Award winner Vanessa Lorenzo and Belgium Coutess Katia della Faille becomes Brand Ambassadors of Jelenew, a women's sports brand

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's sports brand JELENEW, well-known for providing products that combine athletic performance and aesthetics inspired by women's cycling, shares inspiring women's stories from all over the world. Currently, Jelenew is implementing a 100 Jelenew Partner & Friends program, encouraging more women to participate in cycling and embark on an active lifestyle. This time, BAZAAR Lifestyle Attitude award winner Vanesa Lorenzo and Belgian Countess Katia della Faille showcase their active and sportive lives with their personal stories, representing Jelenew's spirit.

Vanessa, began her career in advertising and film as a model and actress at the age of 11. She has appeared on the pages and covers of many national and international publications such as Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, GQ, or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit; and worked with some of the most prestigious photographers in the fashion industry, including legendary Helmut Newton. She has also published Yoga, a Lifestyle, sharing her relationship with yoga and the healthy living habits that benefit others.

Her close relationship with Carles Puyol has not made her an appendage to a great soccer player. She has shed imposed stereotypes and expectations and evolved her modeling career into an endless exploration of fashion and life with passion and curiosity to steer her own life the way she wanted.

Vanessa has integrated her love for Jelenew products into her life and believes that Jelenew's philosophy highly aligns her experience and value. She sees this endorsement as an exploration into the cycling field, hoping to infect more women with her curiosity to explore cycling.

Katia is a woman who wears many hats: a journalist, model, mother, and countess. In her life, cycling has become key to discovering her unique strength and energy.Katia won international modeling competition top honors for Belgium in 1990, later decisively abandoning her imminent modeling career in New York due to marriage commitments, choosing to return to Belgium to engage in politics while managing her estate, balancing family, career, and hobbies, among which cycling is her most important hobby. She and Jelenew share a commitment to quality life and all things beautiful, focusing on the physical and mental state of contemporary women and advocating for their rights.

Katia loves the pink collection of Jelenew cycling apparel. She believes it's necessary to break the stereotypes associated with pink, arguing that if pink represents women, then pink should also embody resilience and bravery. Subsequently, every piece of pink cycling apparel from Jelenew has been given new meaning—breaking stereotypes, showing the confidence and infinite possibilities of contemporary women.

Jelenew, with the courage and exploratory spirit of competitive racing, gathers women like Vanesa and Katia, who have a positive attitude towards their lives to write their own stories, encouraging more women to converse with themselves to embark on a journey for a higher quality life.

Founded in 2021, inspired by cycling, Jelenew provides sportswear that perfectly blends performance and aesthetics for women and extends to a lifestyle collection based on speed and power sports to meet more diversified needs. Jelenew, joined by world women's cycling champion Marion Clignet for technical guidance, founded "Sprinters Jersey Lab" based on Jelenew's proprietary technology CurveTec™ and 30 years of cycling experience to lead industry innovation.

