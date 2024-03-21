SuperMoney Secures Prestigious "2024 Best Financial Product Comparison Service" Award in a Landmark Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable affirmation of excellence, SuperMoney has been honored with the "2024 Best Financial Product Comparison Service" by the esteemed FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This accolade arrives on the heels of a year where SuperMoney earned places on both the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

A Year of Unprecedented Recognition

Miron Lulic, Founder and CEO, said: "This year has been extraordinary for SuperMoney. Being recognized by FinTech Breakthrough is not just an award; it's a validation of our unwavering commitment to empower consumers. It underscores our efforts to simplify complex financial decisions, making excellence in financial services accessible to all."

The SuperMoney Advantage

SuperMoney stands out with its:

Comprehensive Platform : A one-stop-shop for comparing a wide range of financial products.

: A one-stop-shop for comparing a wide range of financial products. User-Centric Design : An intuitive interface that demystifies financial terms, rates, and fees.

: An intuitive interface that demystifies financial terms, rates, and fees. Expert Recognition: Handpicked as an industry leader by a panel of independent FinTech experts.

Why SuperMoney is the Go-To Platform for Financial Decisions

With SuperMoney's platform, users gain:

Transparency : Clear comparison of financial products for informed decision-making.

: Clear comparison of financial products for informed decision-making. Convenience : Easy access to a suite of tools for comparing loans, credit cards, insurance, and more.

: Easy access to a suite of tools for comparing loans, credit cards, insurance, and more. Trust: Backed by years of recognition for growth and innovation in the financial industry.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program evaluates nominations from companies worldwide, with winners selected by a panel of independent experts in the financial technology industry. Categories include banking, lending, payments, personal finance, and more.

About SuperMoney

Since 2013, SuperMoney has been the trusted name in financial decision-making. Our marketplace and embedded finance solutions have consistently been recognized for their impact and growth, offering transparent, top-tier financial choices to every American consumer. SuperMoney was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2021, 2022, and 2023, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2022 and 2023. SuperMoney's commitment to data security is evidenced by its SOC2/Type II certification. For insights into better financial health, visit https://www.supermoney.com.

