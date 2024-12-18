SuperTruth Acquires imaware and Enables Future Of Reliable AI Data Management and Better Health Outcomes

Real-time information aligns with first-party diagnostics to remediate data decay and reveal pristine insights into medical information

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperTruth, a first-party data company focused on developing and augmenting technology and catalyzing investment where innovation and data intersect, announced today the acquisition of imaware, a leader in at-home testing and the insight infrastructure that powers health and wellness brands. With this acquisition, SuperTruth will empower enterprise-focused systems to enable patients and businesses in the healthcare industry to understand and manage data in more accurate and impactful ways.

SuperTruth's platform unifies fragmented health data by centralizing and classifying first-party information into a single, structured source of truth. This approach enables proactive health management and is a marketplace for anonymized, person-controlled health data. According to McKinsey, data-related inefficiencies cost the U.S. healthcare system over $265 billion annually.

"At its core, SuperTruth enables companies to unlock the full value of their data through meticulous data cleaning and orchestration, ensuring that AI models operate on the most accurate and relevant information available. Studies show that high-quality data can improve AI model accuracy by up to 40%, significantly enhancing early disease detection and care coordination," said Jason Alan Snyder, co-founder of SuperTruth. "SuperTruth transforms raw data into actionable insights, reducing the friction from poor data quality and empowering AI models to function at their highest potential. Ensuring AI systems are built on meticulously structured, high-quality data enables organizations to achieve superior decision-making and drive global advancements in health, wellness, and beyond."

"As a holding company, we operate a hub-and-spoke model where we can own the technology, enhance the ecosystem, and invest in complementary and cutting-edge companies, like imaware, to transform the digital health and data landscapes," Bobby Hill, co-founder of SuperTruth. "Imaware powers the first step towards a positive health outcome; testing, revealing data an individual contributes to the ecosystem of care for themselves and potentially others. SuperTruth is a healthcare business enabler, ensuring operational data excellence that leads to the long-term determination of macro and micro-trends within the community, efficiency gains, and cost reductions."

The United States spends the most per patient on healthcare but has below-average health outcomes, with less than 8% of the spending on disease prevention. Fragmented health data hinders a comprehensive understanding of individuals' health, causing inefficiencies like resource waste, delayed disease diagnosis, and less-than-ideal healthcare delivery. Many companies have embraced AI without prioritizing the organization and accuracy of their patient data, leading to data decay and inaccuracies.

SuperTruth is a strategic holding company that integrates complementary businesses like imaware to accelerate innovation and value creation. SuperTruth ensures aligned growth across its ecosystem through shared infrastructure and investments, driving operational excellence and transformative outcomes in healthcare.

"imaware is the industry standard when it comes to at-home testing, and with SuperTruth, we're creating an ecosystem where our superior data enables better diagnoses and predictions of disease outbreaks, leading health outcomes across patients, communities, providers and insurers," Brodie Flanders, CEO of imaware. "By combining SuperTruth's data infrastructure with imaware's diagnostic precision, the collaboration transforms healthcare intelligence—enabling early detection of diseases, personalized interventions, and predictive analytics to identify emerging health trends at individual and community levels, providing the crucial intelligence to intervene before endemics reach consequential scale."

The demand for integrated health solutions will reach $73.8 billion by 2030 (Palantir: AI-powered data analysis). It is becoming increasingly clear that clean data results in more accurate models and faster training, significantly reducing AI hallucination outputs.

SuperTruth transforms raw data into actionable insights, reducing the friction from poor data quality and allowing AI models to function at their highest potential. In short, SuperTruth provides the infrastructure for companies to maximize their AI investments by ensuring data quality is never a barrier to productivity. By integrating SuperTruth's capabilities with companies in its ecosystem, organizations can achieve the same automation and optimization that Amazon has realized but tailored to their unique datasets and business models.

SuperTruth and imaware are redefining how healthcare organizations harness AI and diagnostics to turn clean, actionable data into life-saving insights—paving the way for a healthier, data-empowered future.

About SuperTruth

SuperTruth is a first-party data management company that optimizes health data for AI-powered innovation. By cleaning, structuring, and orchestrating data, SuperTruth empowers organizations to unlock insights that drive better decisions, outcomes, and operational efficiency. Learn more at supertruth.ai.

About imaware

imaware, a Texas-based health platform, delivers precise at-home diagnostic testing to help individuals take control of their health. With over 15 tests—from cardiovascular health to autoimmune conditions—imaware combines innovation and convenience to provide actionable, life-changing insights. Visit imaware.health for more information.

