Supio Expands Collaboration with Thomson Reuters, Launching Industry-First AI-Powered Case Intelligence Integration with Westlaw Advantage

The expanded collaboration enables seamless workflows between case analysis and trusted legal research for more powerful case development

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supio, the leading AI platform transforming how personal injury firms advocate for clients, announced today the next step in its collaboration with industry leader Thomson Reuters, providing a direct channel for Supio users to access Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage, part of CoCounsel Legal. The first-of-its-kind integration offers attorneys direct access through links to Westlaw Advantage's Deep Research, AI Jurisdictional Surveys, and Litigation Document Analyzer , allowing them to move from building a case to legal research with a single click. Together, the companies are using AI to enable attorneys to build research-driven cases faster and with greater accuracy.

This marks the first phase of broader capabilities between Supio and Thomson Reuters, focused on creating more seamless workflows for plaintiff-side litigation teams. In September 2025, the companies announced a strategic partnership focused on collaborative AI innovation for the global personal injury software market. Since then, a joint product roadmap on connected workflows for multiple case-building functions has been prioritized. This includes case data analysis, legal research and jurisdiction validation, and drafting litigation-ready documents, streamlining case development workflows so attorneys are more confident their cases will lead to the best outcomes for their clients.

"Supio was a natural fit for Westlaw Advantage, bringing together trusted case intelligence with Westlaw's legal research in a way that's purpose-built for personal injury attorneys," said Aaron Rademacher, general manager of Small Law at Thomson Reuters. "With this integration, attorneys can move directly from case facts to validated legal arguments, with confidence that every piece of case information meets the fiduciary-grade standard their clients deserve. This is a meaningful step forward in our work with Supio, and reflects our commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions that help attorneys build and present the most legally sound cases for their clients."

When attorneys juggle multiple solutions during case development, it can create risk to overall case value due to the gap between case intelligence and legal research. Not only does it make the process of merging intelligence less efficient, but it also creates a higher probability for case errors like missed or inaccurate case facts or outputs that are not jurisdictionally validated with relevant precedent. The Supio–Westlaw Advantage integration connects the platforms at three key case development moments:

AI-Prompted Jurisdiction Research : When Supio identifies moments during case review where jurisdiction-specific legal research would strengthen the analysis, legal teams can use a direct link into Westlaw's AI Jurisdictional Surveys to begin targeted research immediately

: When Supio identifies moments during case review where jurisdiction-specific legal research would strengthen the analysis, legal teams can use a direct link into Westlaw's AI Jurisdictional Surveys to begin targeted research immediately One-Click Deep Legal Research : Attorneys working within Supio can move directly into Westlaw's Deep Research capability, enabling deeper exploration of relevant legal issues without needing to manually identify or frame the initial research starting point—ensuring rapid, structured analysis grounded in Westlaw's authoritative legal content.

: Attorneys working within Supio can move directly into Westlaw's Deep Research capability, enabling deeper exploration of relevant legal issues without needing to manually identify or frame the initial research starting point—ensuring rapid, structured analysis grounded in Westlaw's authoritative legal content. Draft Validation and Litigation Review: When drafting case documents using Supio's AI Drafting Suite, attorneys can launch Westlaw's Litigation Document Analyzer with a single click to review and validate citations, strengthen arguments, and apply an independent, authoritative check before documents move forward.

Law firms that use both platforms will experience faster case preparation and improved leverage in negotiations by combining legal research with case intelligence in a single workflow. Supio enables teams to analyze large volumes of case documents efficiently, while seamless access to Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Legal solutions allows them to validate arguments, research jurisdiction-specific issues, and refine litigation strategy. Together, this accelerates the path from case insights to effective legal action.

"Solidifying a case with sound legal research is a non-negotiable, but it is a highly complex part of case development," said Jerry Zhou, CEO and Co-Founder of Supio. "By connecting Supio's case intelligence directly to Westlaw Advantage, attorneys can quickly understand and incorporate the facts that strengthen a case overall. Not only does this massively improve attorney team workflows, it creates stronger connections between case details and legal precedent, resulting in stronger case preparation and outcome. This is an important step in Supio's growing partnership with Thomson Reuters, and one that will deliver meaningful value to the legal market."

"Every legal tech company is chasing the same goal: be the single login system where the second a new case comes in the door, the workflows start, and real intelligence happens," commented Robert Simon, co-founder of the Simon Law Group, Attorney Share, and Bourbon of Proof. "I am talking instantly knowing the viability of your case, from trial, backwards. The stakes are high, and the connection between Supio and Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage is one step closer to what we've all been chasing. And I am here for it. We just don't need a product for intake, or one for just pre-litigation, or one for just legal research and writing. We want one that can do it all."

To learn more, visit Supio's blog: https://www.supio.com/blog

About Supio

Supio is the leading AI platform transforming how personal injury and mass tort law firms advocate more powerfully for individuals and families who often face overwhelming circumstances with limited resources. Built for high-stakes litigation, Supio builds AI that transforms fragmented medical and legal data into a clear, defensible account of harm, closing the critical gaps in personal injury law by structuring complex records, surfacing economic impact, and activating evidence with precision across the entire case lifecycle, from pre-litigation evaluation to trial strategy. Designed with security and compliance at its core, Supio enables firms to resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and strengthen client trust. Firms rely on Supio's AI-driven document intelligence, advanced case economics, and intelligent drafting tools to operate with greater confidence and leverage in every matter. Supio is backed by leading investors, including Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/

Media Contacts:

Carol Tong

206-238-6230

[email protected]

SOURCE Supio