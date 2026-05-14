Supio Launches Supio Agent, Transforming How Plaintiff Law Firms Operate

Supio's new end-to-end agentic platform powers every case across plaintiff firms, so they win from the start.

New integrated Supio Intake suite ensures all client calls are answered and potential revenue isn't missed.

SEATTLE and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff law has always been a fight against better-resourced opponents. Legal technology has never changed that. Until now. Today, at SupioSphere, its annual user conference, Supio launched Supio Agent, the first end-to-end agentic AI platform built exclusively for plaintiff law to deliver on needs from the first call through the final case resolution. Supio Agent learns how the firm works, compounds that knowledge over time, and acts on it so legal teams can focus on the work only they can do: servicing clients. While other legal AI turns a prompt into an output, Supio Agent manages itself; it plans, chooses the best path, and solves problems the system wasn't designed to anticipate. It drives cases forward, grounded in all of the firm's institutional knowledge and with the ability to harness authoritative content from Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage, part of CoCounsel Legal.

Built on a closed, HIPAA-compliant system, Supio Agent works across every matter in the firm, turning insight into action, raising the quality of every case it touches, and building the operational foundation for the firm to scale. Combining the agent's access to the firm's full context with the attorney's own judgment produces better analysis than either could alone.

"The question was never whether AI could help a law firm. It was whether AI could think and work like a legal professional to exponentially increase power and impact," said Jerry Zhou, CEO and Co-Founder of Supio. "Plaintiff firms exist to fight for people who can't fight for themselves. Supio Agent exists to make sure those firms can fight harder, for more clients, built on a playbook of everything they've learned about what helps them win."

Supio Agent Purpose-built for plaintiff law, Supio Agent helps firms maximize case value and become more operationally efficient. It focuses on capturing and compounding the value of firm-wide knowledge, leverages tools and skills to build cases or work across cases, and retains institutional memory on winning strategies –on both the firm and case level. Because it is integrated with systems across the entire firm, every connection becomes part of the agent's working context.

The agent helps decrease time on desk for each case by building timelines, drafting demands, tracking liens and medical expenses, and supporting litigation end-to-end. Going beyond producing documents, Supio Agent can identify tasks it can perform across every active matter and can execute with a legal professional's approval.

The result is memory that compounds over time for the full firm's benefit. Long-term, that means the firm's accumulated practice becomes a living playbook for the entire firm. Short-term, it means the actual live casework is coherent and navigable rather than scattered across systems.

"Within 20 minutes, Supio Agent had identified every case with positive imaging results and benchmarked each one against our own rating criteria. That level of accuracy – that fast – changes how we evaluate cases," said Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney at Phillips Law Group.

Supio Agent also helps firm owners be more operationally efficient. It gives leadership real-time visibility into what was previously inaccessible: case quality across the practice, productivity patterns, and the knowledge that most firms have trapped in the heads of individual attorneys. Supio Agent replicates that thinking and makes it accessible to everyone at the firm.

"We've spent decades building a practice, developing the instincts, the templates, the institutional knowledge that wins cases," said Andrew Finkelstein, Managing Partner at Finkelstein & Partners, LLP. "Supio Agent isn't just helping our attorneys work faster and more confidently. It is actively transforming our firm by replicating what works."

As the agent handles the digital work, legal teams can focus on the moments in a case that require real human judgment: nurturing client relationships, formulating ironclad legal strategies, and building the legal arguments that win.

Attorneys also need to be able to trust in the quality and legal validity of work that AI produces. Supio is the only AI platform for plaintiff law connected to Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage, and the only one that brings authoritative legal research into the case workflow. Users can access jurisdiction-specific case law and cited research reports that apply directly to drafting, legal analysis, and case strategy.

Supio Intake

Plaintiff law exists to fight for people who can't fight alone. Those client relationships often start with a phone call, and for intake teams no fear is greater than missing a potentially large case. With other market offerings, calls easily fall through the cracks, especially after hours. Those aren't just missed calls or opportunities, they are the definitive and critical moment a person is in need that can't go unanswered.

Supio Intake gives every potential client the attention they deserve: a full, expertly-handled intake conversation. Every lead gets an honest, consistent evaluation and progresses the client needs forward without friction. Three capabilities work as one:

Firms never have to worry about missed leads with after hours and overflow answering that conducts full intake conversations. It works not just as a call center, but as a plaintiff law-trained AI agent that captures case facts and delivers structured data directly into a case file.

Intake leaders and firm owners can make higher-quality decisions with lead scoring that evaluates every matter against firm-defined criteria, producing consistent, defensible quality scores that align intake decisions with firm strategy

Intake specialists can close more clients with live agent coaching that reviews calls in real time, turning every interaction into a training signal that continuously improves staff performance

Because Supio Intake is native to the Supio platform, qualified matters flow directly into Supio Agent with full context intact. No handoff. No data loss. No toggling between software tools.

"Intake is the front door of any law firm. It's where trust gets built or lost before the legal work begins," said Miranda Wolf, Director of Intake and Referrals at Phillips Law Group. "What Supio Intake does is make sure that no call falls through the cracks, every lead is scored the right way, and everything flows straight into our case management system without my team having to chase it down. It's not just a productivity tool for us. It's how we make sure we're set up for success in each case we take."

Availability

Supio Agent and Supio Intake are available now. To schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.supio.com/request-a-demo

To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/agent

About Supio: Supio is the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, purpose-built to help firms fight more powerfully for the individuals and families who need them most. Through Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform, Supio connects every dimension of a plaintiff practice into a single, continuously learning system: from intake through resolution, case intelligence through firm-wide analytics. Designed with security and compliance at its core, Supio enables firms to resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and grow. Backed by Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/

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SOURCE Supio