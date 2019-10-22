Supplemental Health Care Announces Leadership Team Changes

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare staffing firm in the United States, is excited to announce a new addition and several promotions to the company's executive leadership team. Effective immediately, Vickie Anenberg has been named President of Local and Allied Services, Donna Carroll has been named President of Workforce Solutions and Schools, Linda McDonnell has been named President of Travel Nursing, and Christopher Long has been named Chief Process Officer.

Anenberg, a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, joins SHC with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare staffing. She began her healthcare staffing career with Cross Country Healthcare rising to President of their Nurse and Allied Division, Cross Country Staffing. Most recently she started her own highly successful consulting firm.

Carroll has been President of Local Office and Workforce Solutions for SHC since 2017. In her new role, she will be responsible for strategic workforce solutions as well as the company's growing MSP and schools services.

McDonnell was promoted from Senior Vice President of Travel Nursing. She joined SHC in 2012 and is responsible for the sales, recruiting, and service delivery of the company's highly successful travel nursing division.

Long was promoted from Senior Vice President of Operations. He has been with SHC since 2002 and is responsible for the company's shared services, compliance, and operational support teams.

"SHC is thrilled to have an industry leader like Vickie Anenberg join our company," said Lesa Francis, President and CEO. "She is the perfect combination of visionary and strategic leadership, and we are excited to have her on the SHC team. Donna, Linda, and Chris have been key leaders in our company for many years, and we are excited to announce their well-deserved promotions."

About Supplemental Health Care

Since 1984, Supplemental Health Care has served as a comprehensive workforce solutions provider, delivering highly customized strategies to address staffing challenges faced by healthcare organizations, schools, and correctional facilities. Supplemental Health Care helps clients recruit and retain skilled clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals.

Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Supplemental Health Care maintains a network of local offices in major markets across the U.S., providing industry-leading, localized customer support and seamlessly connecting clients to a national pool of local and traveling nurses, allied healthcare staff, and advanced practitioners. Supplemental Health Care also offers Managed Service Provider ("MSP") solutions which provide comprehensive outsourced management of temporary and permanent clinical staff recruitment, respectively.

Contact

Mary B. Lucas

Chief Talent Officer

p. 913.269.8222

mlucas@shccares.com

SOURCE Supplemental Health Care

