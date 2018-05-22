Supplemental Health Care awarded three-year partnership with Buffalo Public School system

Supplemental Health Care CEO, Lesa Francis said, "We are excited that the Buffalo Board of Education recognized our commitment to the public school system and the students they serve. Our team is committed to partnering with the schools to provide high-quality, fully-licensed and experienced pediatric nurses with a focus on delivering the best care possible."

Supplemental Health Care is a leading provider of nursing, therapy, and allied staffing nationally and has been an active part of the Buffalo community for more than 30 years, providing healthcare professionals to area hospitals, educational systems, acute care centers, and beyond. The company has more than 200 full-time employees in their Buffalo, New York, regional headquarters, and was recently was awarded Best Places to Work by Buffalo Business First, a leading business publication in the region. This win is the fourth time in five years Supplemental Health Care has won this prestigious honor.

Supplemental has a strong record of success in providing similar services in the West New York, New York City, and Mid-West New York school districts.

About Supplemental Health Care

Founded in 1984, Supplemental Health Care's original mission was to give healthcare organizations access to traveling psychiatric and operating room nurses and technicians.

Since that time, we have continued to expand our service and geographic footprint. Today, through our network of more than 30 local offices in major markets across the U.S. and four national divisions (Travel Nursing, Travel Therapy and Allied, Direct Hire, and Advanced Practice), the company places a variety of nursing, therapy and imaging, and physician assistant professionals in facilities coast to coast. Supplemental Health Care has been awarded the prestigious Best of Staffing—Client and Best of Staffing—Talent awards, has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, and is the only healthcare staffing company quality certified by the Studer Group. For more information, please visit us at www.SupplementalHealthcare.com.

