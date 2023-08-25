Supplemental Health Care Continues Support of Hope Builders and Healthcare Careers

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare staffing company, is thrilled to announce its continued philanthropic partnership with Hope Builders for the third year in a row. By partnering together, SHC is supporting Hope Builders' programs to help trainees as they transition into entry-level healthcare jobs. 

This year, Supplemental Health Care is proud to be a sponsor of Hope Builders' 10 Days for Launching Careers fundraiser and support the organization's mission to help young adults find meaningful careers. The SHC team has also volunteered for mock interviews throughout the year to help program graduates practice interviewing skills and build confidence in their job search.

Hope Builders has worked to build a pathway to a better life for young adults over the last 25 years, partnering with behavioral health, child development, and healthcare employers to create healthcare job opportunities for graduates. 97% of the Hope Builders trainees are people of color and it is the organization's goal to set them up for success by empowering them to take on work challenges and better their futures. 

Supplemental Health Care believes in investing in the future workforce of the healthcare industry through partnerships with organizations like Hope Builders. With a shared vision to improve and expand the healthcare workforce, SHC is honored to be a part of empowering professionals in their careers.

About Hope Builders
Founded in 1995 by The Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, Hope Builders empowers young adults through mentorship, life skills, and job skills training to meet the needs of employers. Training and job placements for trainees include healthcare careers like medical assistants and behavioral technicians. Every year, they enroll over 200 young adults who are caught in this cycle of poverty and strive to help them achieve and maintain self-sufficiency.

About Supplemental Health Care
Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

