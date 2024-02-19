Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition Drives Nearly One Thousand Companies Toward Measurable Supply Chain Emissions Reductions

Climate action accelerator announces progress across diverse industries

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, announced the findings of The Supplier LOCT Impact Report, which shares the collective progress of over 850 supplier companies empowered by participating in the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT).

Supplier LOCT is a partnership of 22 global brands that invite their suppliers to enroll in a live, online climate learning journey. To date, Guidehouse's expert instructors have led over 3,000 supply chain professionals through a series of seminars that empower them to measure and cut their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The coursework guides participants as they develop a GHG program, including a footprint, a science-based target, and an abatement plan. The final course teaches suppliers how to disclose to CDP and other global bodies. Heading into 2025 suppliers will also have a curriculum in clean energy options and the forest, land, and agriculture target requirements from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Globally, corporate climate action accelerated in 2022, with an 87% increase in companies setting science-based targets, according to SBTi. In 2022, more companies set science-based targets than the entire seven years prior. As detailed in The Supplier LOCT Impact Report, 850 participating supplier companies have taken climate action, including 150 that have set or committed to a science-based target.

"Supplier LOCT empowers partners to incentivize their suppliers to accelerate climate action and reach their Scope 3 emissions reduction goals," said Britt Harter, Partner at Guidehouse. "This growing collaborative is uniting partners and suppliers in a shared mission to move from promises to performance and act more swiftly on climate."

Supplier LOCT is a unique, pre-competitive alliance of partners representing a wide variety of sectors that don't typically come together for industry initiatives. Companies are joining the climate action initiative alongside consumer-packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and entertainment brands.

As businesses and companies are coming together through Supplier LOCT to accelerate climate action, the program is also garnering global support from leaders in the nonprofit community.

"Managing climate risk is essential for companies who want to thrive in a decarbonized future," said Laura Draucker, Director, Climate and Energy, Corporate Climate Action at Ceres. "For many companies, that risk comes from the goods and services they purchase, which is why programs that enable supplier engagement are so critical. Supplier LOCT has tapped into the collective power of brands to educate and support suppliers on their own climate management journey."

About Supplier LOCT

Since 2021, Supplier LOCT has led a collaborative of leading companies committed to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in their supply chain partners include:

Ocean Spray, DS Smith, Neiman Marcus Group, MHI, Atlantic Packaging, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, DS Smith, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Guidehouse, Keurig Dr Pepper, McCormick & Company, McDonald's, Mondelēz International, MHI, Mars, The National Meat Institute, The Neiman Marcus Group, Ocean Spray, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Post Holdings, PUMA, Restaurant Brands International, Ulta Beauty, and Yum! Brands.

