Supplier LOCT Selected for the 2024 Innovative Partnership Award

Award honors exemplary, innovative organizations addressing climate change and driving positive impact

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, announced today that the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT), a cross-industry collaborative accelerating Scope 3 emissions reductions, was selected by The Climate Registry for the 2024 Innovative Partnership Award.

The award honors exemplary, innovative organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in their operations, as well as integrating climate resilience initiatives.

Supplier LOCT partner companies sponsor the enrollment of their suppliers in an online climate academy and global coalition managed by Guidehouse. Expert instructors lead participants in a series of seminars on greenhouse gas tracking, science-based target setting, abatement, disclosure, and renewables with the goal of reducing Scope 3 emissions. Over 1,000 suppliers from 65 countries have participated in Supplier LOCT, of which 96% report that the course content and assignments have helped their team's ability to make climate progress. More details about this success can be found in the 2024 Impact Report.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from The Climate Registry for our work with Supplier LOCT," said Britt Harter, partner at Guidehouse. "The global collaborative of action-oriented companies continues to grow—uniting partners and suppliers in a shared mission to move from promises to performance. It's a prime example of the importance and impact of collective climate action."

The Climate Registry is bestowing a total of 16 awards at its annual Climate Leadership Awards ceremony during the Climate Leadership Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, which brings together forward-thinking leaders from business, government, academia, and the nonprofit community to address climate change through policy, innovation, and business solutions.

"Congratulations to the 2024 Climate Leadership Award winner, Supplier LOCT, for their stand-out achievements," said Amy Holm, executive director of The Climate Registry. "At a time when the world urgently needs more climate ambition, these organizations and individuals demonstrate what is possible."

About Supplier LOCT

Since 2021, Supplier LOCT has led a collaborative of leading companies committed to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in their supply chain partners include:

The American Frozen Food Institute, Atlantic Packaging, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, DS Smith, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mars, The National Meat Institute, McCormick & Company, McDonalds, Mondelēz International, Neiman Marcus Group, MHI, Nestlé, Ocean Spray, Post Holdings, PepsiCo, PUMA, Restaurant Brands International, Ulta Beauty, and Yum! Brands.

For further information, please visit supplierloct.com.

