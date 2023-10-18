Supply Chain Analytics Market to grow by USD 10.12 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth driven by increased need to improve business processes - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Analytics Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the supply chain analytics market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 10.12 billion. The increased need to improve business processes is a key factor driving market growth. The various predictive mechanisms and hedging models are used to improve business productivity through supply channel analytics. It helps companies gain growth opportunities and reduce defects and failure rates in products and services. Additionally, it helps organizations get an overview of the entire supply chain, measure its performance through customized key performance indicators (KPIs), and identify demand patterns. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Market Challenge - The implementation challenges may restrict the supply chain analytics market growth. Coordinating demand and capacity between suppliers and customers is complex. Additionally, supply chain processes involve many critical variables, making optimization difficult to achieve. Companies have their own planning and data storage systems that may not be compatible with end-to-end processes and full data visibility. This complexity in SCM software solutions has increased in recent years. Thus. These factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The supply chain analytics market is segmented by End-user (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By end-user, the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the emergence of technologies such as big data, IoT, and workflow automation. to remain competitive in the market companies are using supply chain analysis. Analytics solutions facilitate content collaboration between companies, retailers, suppliers, wholesalers, and end users. Additionally, the introduction of supply chain analytics will enable retailers to simplify their operations and provide improved service to their customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is at 39% contributing to the growth of the global market. View a Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the supply chain analytics market:

American Software Inc., Antuit Inc., Axway Software SA, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., Voxware Inc.

