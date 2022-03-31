Supply Chain Blindspots Impede ESG Progress

Businesses worldwide seek more transparency in ESG data, according to new Coupa study

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability and reliability of crucial supply chain data is preventing organizations from operationalizing their corporate purpose and meeting their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, according to new research from Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM).

Coupa's research confirmed businesses want to improve ESG practices and reduce risk exposure, including: improving energy efficiency (94%); reducing greenhouse gas emissions (91%); eliminating modern slavery (89%); improving supply chain diversity (89%); and reducing deforestation (87%).

However, this research also points to a lack of sufficient visibility into supply chain data and inadequate technology for businesses to fully realize ESG targets.

Nearly all (97%) businesses agree that accurate ESG data of their suppliers is important to understand supplier risk.

A majority (53%) did not fully agree that data on their suppliers' ESG credentials is sufficiently available.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) said they do not have strong enough technology capabilities to assess ESG risk and compliance of both Tier 1 (third-party suppliers) and Tier 2 suppliers (the suppliers of their third-party suppliers).

Practically all (95%) wish to speed up responses to external disruptive events, yet more than two-thirds (71%) lack access to data that enables this type of agility and said it would take weeks to months to find new suppliers that meet their ESG standards.

"Even with all the will in the world, no business can fully realize their ESG goals and make a meaningful difference if they do not possess accurate and timely data on which to make decisions," said Donna Wilczek, senior vice president of product innovation and strategy at Coupa.

Overcoming the Data Problem: A Defense Against Disruption

There are ways to overcome companies' ESG data gaps, with Coupa's research finding businesses calling for greater industry-wide data sharing and collaboration:

99% agree that, if key ESG supplier data were shared openly and instantaneously with prospective buyers, it would help them more accurately assess their ESG risk and compliance.

97% agree that greater cooperation on key ESG data is needed between businesses and suppliers.

"Organizations are rightly making ESG a priority and have begun to make changes to their supply chains to become more sustainable. While many are still early in their journey and marching towards net zero goals, it's clear that quicker access to supplier information can aid supply chain planning and help businesses better respond when disruption arises. With this type of data collaboration, organizations can confidently make choices that reduce costs and carbon, as well as risk," said Steve Banker, vice president of supply chain services at ARC Advisory Group.

"It's reassuring to know that Coupa's research also found more than two-thirds (64%) of businesses plan to invest in new technology to help them achieve ESG goals," Wilczek added. "However, if they truly want to operationalize their ESG strategy and corporate purpose, they need transparency technologies that go beyond mere reporting, and enable buyers and suppliers to collaborate and exchange data as a community for a common cause."

To learn more, check out the full research report: How To Mitigate ESG Risk In Your Supply Chain .

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted among 800 decision makers who have an overview of, or responsibility for, the supply chain in businesses with 1,000+ employees across Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. Interviews were conducted by Sapio Research in February 2022 using an email invitation and an online survey.

