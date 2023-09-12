Supply Constraint Easing and Higher Price Points Boost Campus Switch Market Up 60 Percent in 2Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

Cisco Gained More than Five Points of Market Share During the Quarter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, 2Q 2023 worldwide Campus Switch sales experienced an impressive surge of nearly 60 percent, a remarkable achievement given the market's historical mid-to-high single-digit growth rate prior to the pandemic. Cisco contributed most of the growth and was able to gain more than five points of revenue share during the quarter.

"We have been predicting continued strong double-digit growth in the market in 1H 2023 but the 2Q 2023 results crushed our expectations," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The substantial expansion was primarily propelled by an increase in both port shipments and prices. Port shipments reached a record high, benefiting from improved supply conditions. Prices went up this quarter due to a higher mix of feature-rich products. Additionally, the market began to witness the positive impact of list price increases implemented by most vendors about a year ago, as newer backlogs gradually began to be released.

"Most vendors recorded double-digit increase in sales during the quarter but Cisco grew the fastest and was able to gain more than five points of revenue share. It really felt like the firm opened the "floodgate" for both its Catalyst and Meraki products. However, given the extraordinary level of shipments during the quarter, we believe that the market is poised for a correction that we may witness as soon as late this year," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2023 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

  • Double-digit sales growth was broad-based across all regions, except China, which grew only modestly in 2Q 2023.
  • 2.5/5.0 Gbps port shipments nearly doubled, reflecting significant improvement in supply, especially on Cisco's Catalyst 9300.

