SupplyHouse Expands Ohio Fulfillment Center to Strengthen Speed, Capacity and Service Across the Midwest

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, a leading online supplier of plumbing, HVAC and electrical supplies, today announced the expansion and relocation of its Ohio fulfillment center from Columbus to a significantly larger facility in Winchester, a suburb of Columbus. The new distribution center, located at 6085 Winchester Pike Canal, represents a major investment in infrastructure designed to improve delivery speed, increase inventory depth and elevate service for customers across the Midwest and Plains regions.

The move expands the company's Ohio capacity from approximately 289,000 square feet to 527,000 square feet of operational space — a strategic step that supports SupplyHouse's commitment to fast, dependable fulfillment and reflects a strategic footprint to support customers nationally. SupplyHouse expanded its New Jersey fulfillment center in late 2024 and previously opened facilities in Dallas (2021) and Reno (2018).

The expanded Ohio facility enables greater on-hand inventory, broader product assortment and improved stock availability for contractors, trade professionals and DIYers who rely on SupplyHouse to keep jobs and projects on schedule. With larger staging, picking, and packing areas, the new center is engineered to reduce processing time, improve order accuracy and increase same-day shipping capacity.

"This expansion is about making it easier and faster for our customers to get what they need," said Nando Cunha, chief operating officer at SupplyHouse. "By increasing our inventory capacity and optimizing our fulfillment operations, we're strengthening our ability to deliver the right products, at the right time, so our customers can keep their projects moving without delay."

The Ohio expansion is part of SupplyHouse's broader strategy to scale its fulfillment network in alignment with customer demand. By investing in larger, more efficient facilities positioned closer to key markets, the company enhances its ability to provide rapid shipping, consistent inventory availability and reliable service nationwide.

